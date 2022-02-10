Iowa women’s basketball reschedules Indiana home game for Feb. 21

IOWA CITY — Iowa will get its home game against Indiana after all.

The Hawkeyes and Hoosiers have moved things around to allow for the teams’ matchup in Bloomington and Iowa City to both be played. Iowa will now play at No. 6 Indiana next Saturday (Feb. 19) at 3 p.m., with the return matchup at Carver-Hawkeye arena slated for two days later (Feb. 21) at 7 p.m.

The original upcoming schedule had the Hawkeyes (16-6, 10-3 Big Ten Conference) playing at Indiana (17-3, 9-1) on Sunday at 4 p.m. But with little room for rescheduling and time running out for adjustments, this essential home-and-home setup was one of the few ways this could happen.

Initially scheduled for Jan. 23 in front of what would’ve been a solid Sunday home crowd, the Hawkeyes were forced to postpone the first matchup because of COVID issues within the Indiana program. Iowa was hopeful a contingency plan could be formed, given how important getting a top-10 foe on your home floor is. The re-schedule affords Iowa an even better chance at a resume-enchanting win.

Iowa has now been able to re-schedule all three of its postponements inside Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes currently trail Indiana by a half-game for second place in the Big Ten.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.