How to watch Caitlin Clark and Iowa women's basketball at the 2022 Big Ten Tournament

The Iowa women's basketball team heads to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament, likely needing one victory to lock up a hosting spot for the NCAA Tournament. The No. 18 Hawkeyes wouldn't mind sticking around for a few day either.

Iowa won the Big Ten Tournament in 2019 and reached the title game in 2021. This year's journey begins at 5:30 p.m. CT, when the second-seeded Hawkeyes will face either No. 7 seed Northwestern or No. 10 seed Minnesota. Those two will meet Thursday evening.

Here's everything Iowa fans need to know in order to watch, stream and listen to the Hawkeyes' entire stay at the Big Ten Tournament.

Potential Big Ten Tournament schedule for Iowa women's basketball

Quarterfinals (Friday, March 4)

When: 5:30 p.m. CT

5:30 p.m. CT Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. TV: BTN

BTN Livestream: FOX Sports app (with cable provider login)

FOX Sports app (with cable provider login) Online radio: Varsity Network App, YouTube or the Hawkeye Radio Network

Semifinals (Saturday, March 5)

When: 5 p.m. CT

5 p.m. CT Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. TV: BTN

BTN Livestream: FOX Sports app (with cable provider login)

FOX Sports app (with cable provider login) Online radio: Varsity Network App, YouTube or the Hawkeye Radio Network

Final (Sunday, March 6)

When: 3 p.m. CT

3 p.m. CT Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Livestream: ESPN app (with cable provider login)

ESPN app (with cable provider login) Online radio: Varsity Network App, YouTube or the Hawkeye Radio Network

What TV channel is Big Ten Network?

The Big Ten Network is channel 610 for DirecTV customers. For DISH customers, BTN is channel 405.

What TV channel is ESPN2?

On DirecTV, ESPN2 is channel 209. On DISH, it's channel 143.

Following Iowa women's basketball elsewhere

Hawk Central reporter Dargan Southard will be live at the games in Indianapolis all weekend. Follow him on Twitter here for live updates, links and analysis from Iowa's entire stay at the Big Ten Tournament.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.