Iowa women's basketball heads to Big Ten tournament championship behind Caitlin Clark's 41 points

INDIANAPOLIS — Scoring stability isn't what you'd expect two of the nation's top 10 offenses to need midway through a crucial postseason affair. The second half of the Big Ten Tournament's second semifinal became an Iowa-Nebraska battle of who could find their form fastest.

The Hawkeyes won the re-discovery race.

Much like its quarterfinal win over Northwestern, second-seeded Iowa flipped the game in the third quarter Saturday and fought off No. 6 seed Nebraska late. The final product was an 83-66 win that sends the Hawkeyes to their third Big Ten Tournament title game appearance in the past four seasons. Iowa and Indiana will battle for a championship at 3 p.m. CT inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Finding its best offensive self was a more circuitous journey for Iowa than its two regular-season matchups against Nebraska. A choppy, inefficient first half from Caitlin Clark and her teammates made the objective clear entering the third quarter.

Find the flow and make it stick. It may have taken longer than Lisa Bluder wanted, but the Hawkeyes attack arrived in full force to fight off a pesky Nebraska squad hunting another upset.

The revival started at the rim, where the Hawkeyes lived with easy looks, timely screens and often, uncontested points. Much of Clark's game-high 41 points came either attacking downhill against an out-of-position Nebraska defense or draining from deep over the top of the Huskers. After spending Friday's second half mainly dishing and rebounding, the Big Ten player of the year relentlessly attacked offensively en route to 22 second-half points.

If it wasn't Clark, Monika Czinano calmly took her clean looks and ran with them. The all-Big Ten center had 12 of her 22 points in the second half as well. Eight early points from Kate Martin kept Iowa afloat until the stars found their groove.

Nebraska, meanwhile, never found the shots it was hunting. The Huskers finished a dismal 3-for-26 from deep and shot just 35% on the night. Not good enough to keep up with one of basketball's fiercest offensive units.

