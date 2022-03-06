Follow along for live coverage of Iowa women's basketball vs. Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The Iowa women’s basketball team spent last Sunday clinching a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship. The Hawkeyes are hoping to spend this Sunday claiming another title, this one all to themselves.

No. 2 seed Iowa will face No. 5 seed Indiana at 3 p.m. CT Sunday in the Big Ten Tournament title game. It’s the third time the Hawkeyes have been in this game over the last four seasons. It’s also the third Iowa-Indiana meeting in the last two weeks.

Hawk Central reporter Dargan Southard is live at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will have live updates, analysis and commentary throughout Iowa's stay (how ever long that may be). Follow along here and on Twitter.

END 1Q: Hawkeyes 18, Indiana 16.

Kate Martin hits a big trey to end the quarter. She's delivers another key opening period. Monika Czinano leads everyone with 10.

1:54/1Q: Indiana 14, Iowa 13.

Hawkeyes working inside out at the moment with a lot of Monika Czinano action so far. She heads to the bench for a quick rest.

4:46/1Q: Indiana 10, Iowa 7.

Another clunky start offensively for the Hawkeyes, which have needed some time to warm up in every game down here. Iowa scoring drought at 2:45.

17:54/1Q: Iowa 7, Indiana 4

Caitlin Clark drains her first trey. Monika Czinano already making moves down low.

10:00/1Q: Underway from Indy.

Hawkeyes and Hoosiers for a tourney title.

2:50 p.m. — Fitting that the two fan bases who brought the most people this weekend are the last ones standing.

Lot of red, and a good bit of gold in the building today. I'd say the lower bowl is about 90% full and the 200 level is about 60% full. Tip coming in 10.

2:25 p.m. — ICYMI

Hawkeyes and Hoosiers about 30 or so minutes away from tip here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. A quick look back at how Iowa got here:

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.