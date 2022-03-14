NCAA Tournament path for Iowa women's basketball could be full of Midwestern flavor

IOWA CITY — One of the biggest elements of the NCAA Tournament is successfully navigating unfamiliarity, as the brackets tend to spit out new and unusual foes for all involved.

For the Hawkeyes, however, their path to March glory carries a distinct Midwestern flavor that could add an interesting wrinkle to this tourney run.

Iowa may have had to go out east to land its No. 2 seed in the Greensboro regional, but the Hawkeyes' path there — and who might be waiting for them upon arrival — is full of foes that reside not too far from Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A first-round date against Illinois State, a second-round matchup against Creighton and an Iowa State showdown in the Sweet 16 is a very reasonable path Iowa could face in the weeks ahead.

The Hawkeyes haven't faced the Redbirds since 2012, but the Big Ten and Missouri Valley Conference have plenty of overlap when it comes to matchups, recruiting bases and more. Iowa's roster has three players from Illinois. Illinois State has three players from Iowa. The 190 miles between Redbird Arena and Carver-Hawkeye Arena is among the shortest first-round treks for any team.

Then shift to No. 10 seed Creighton, which obviously will have its hands full with seventh-seeded Colorado but would give the Hawkeyes as familiar a second-round opponent as possible. Iowa and Creighton scrimmage each other almost every year in the preseason, met recently in the NCAA Tournament and rub elbows plenty on the recruiting scene.

And that's all before a potential Cy-Hawk setup in Greensboro, which needs no further explanation.

For obvious reasons, the Hawkeyes are keeping things focused on what's immediately in front of them. Only the Illinois State matchup of three mentioned above is guaranteed. But it's an interesting element that certainly could materialize, potentially to Iowa's benefit.

