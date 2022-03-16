Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark named AP first-team all-American, Monika Czinano earns honorable mention

Another day, another round of recognition for Iowa's two women's basketball superstars.

Sophomore standout Caitlin Clark was named an Associated Press first-team all-American, while senior forward Monika Czinano was named an AP all-American honorable mention. The outlet announced its entire teams Wednesday.

Clark and Czinano are two of nine Hawkeyes all-time to be named AP all-Americans. Clark's recognition follows second-team honors from the AP last season. Both join Kathleen Doyle, Megan Gustafson, Samantha Logic, Jaime Printy, Kachine Alexander, Cara Consuegra, and Amy Herrig as Hawkeyes to earn AP all-American honors.

Clark leads the nation in assists per game (7.9), total assists (236), points per game (27.4), total points (821), free throws made (189), triple doubles (5) and 30-point games (11). She's registered five triple-doubles this season and leads the country in most career triple-doubles by an active player with six.

Clark has already been named Big Ten player of the year and earned unanimous first team zll-Big Ten honors. She's also been named a Nancy Lieberman point guard of the year finalist and to the WBCA Wade Trophy midseason watch list, John R. Wooden Award top-15 and a Dawn Staley Award finalist.

In 30 games this season, Czinano averaged 21.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while leading the country with a 67.8 shooting percentage She ranks seventh in field goals made (259), 13th in points per game (21.1) and 14th in total points (611). Czinano also earned the third All-Big Ten honor of her career.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.