Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark named AP first-team all-American, Monika Czinano earns honorable mention

Dargan Southard
Hawk Central
Another day, another round of recognition for Iowa's two women's basketball superstars.

Sophomore standout Caitlin Clark was named an Associated Press first-team all-American, while senior forward Monika Czinano was named an AP all-American honorable mention. The outlet announced its entire teams Wednesday.  

Clark and Czinano are two of nine Hawkeyes all-time to be named AP all-Americans. Clark's recognition follows second-team honors from the AP last season. Both join  Kathleen Doyle, Megan Gustafson, Samantha Logic, Jaime Printy, Kachine Alexander, Cara Consuegra, and Amy Herrig as Hawkeyes to earn AP all-American honors. 

Clark leads the nation in assists per game (7.9), total assists (236), points per game (27.4), total points (821), free throws made (189), triple doubles (5) and 30-point games (11). She's registered five triple-doubles this season and leads the country in most career triple-doubles by an active player with six.

Clark has already been named Big Ten player of the year and earned unanimous first team zll-Big Ten honors. She's also been named a Nancy Lieberman point guard of the year finalist and to the WBCA Wade Trophy midseason watch list, John R. Wooden Award top-15 and a Dawn Staley Award finalist.

In 30 games this season, Czinano averaged 21.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while leading the country with a 67.8 shooting percentage She ranks seventh in field goals made (259), 13th in points per game (21.1) and 14th in total points (611). Czinano also earned the third All-Big Ten honor of her career.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

