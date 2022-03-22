Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark named Naismith Trophy finalist

Although the Iowa women's basketball campaign has ended, awards season marches on for Caitlin Clark.

The Hawkeyes superstar was named one of four Naismith finalists Tuesday, alongside South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Baylor's Nalyssa Smith and Stanford's Haley Jones. The winner will be announced March 30.

Clark adds this to a long list of accolades for this season. Clark has already been named Big Ten player of the year and earned first team AP all-American and all-Big Ten honors. She's also been named a Nancy Lieberman point guard of the year finalist and to the WBCA Wade Trophy midseason watch list, John R. Wooden Award top-15 and a Dawn Staley Award finalist.

Clark finished her second season as the nation's leader in assists per game (8.0), total assists (257), points per game (27.0), and 30-point games (11). She's registered five triple-doubles this season and leads the country in most career triple-doubles by an active player with six.

