Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark inks deal with Topps trading card company

Caitlin Clark’s NIL reach is about to expand even further.

The Iowa women’s basketball star has inked a deal with Topps trading card company, which is set to release a line of college physical and digital trading cards with more than 100 universities nationwide. Clark’s autographs will be “some of the first officially licensed University of Iowa cards ever made by Topps.”

“Grew up collecting trading cards… now Topps and I have partnered to officially create my own :),” Clark tweeted Tuesday morning shortly after Topps’ announcement. “Could not be more grateful and excited 🤍”

Securing Clark comes less than two months after Fanatics Collectibles and Topps announced their upcoming release of trading cards for college football and basketball players at more than 100 additional schools. The agreement will begin “as early as 2023.”

MORE: Leistikow: Caitlin Clark's Iowa basketball career is half over. What comes next?

Entering her third season as one of college basketball’s most prolific players, Clark’s career has coincided perfectly with NIL’s introduction. She adds her Topps deal to partnerships with Hy-Vee and H&R Block, plus a successful merchandise website and more.

Clark’s junior season begins in roughly three months, another year that should have her and the Hawkeyes firmly in the spotlight. Iowa is expected to be a preseason top-10 team with expectations of a deep NCAA Tournament run.

More:Is Iowa behind on NIL strategy? Hawkeyes athletic director Gary Barta says no. Here's why.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.