Iowa women's basketball guard Kylie Feuerbach to miss 2022-23 season with torn ACL

IOWA CITY — Just when it seemed the Iowa women’s basketball team was fully healthy again after playing shorthanded all of last season, the Hawkeyes have suffered another unfortunate blow.

Junior guard Kylie Feuerbach tore the ACL in her right knee and will miss the entire 2022-23 campaign, the university announced Friday. Feuerbach suffered the injury in a team workout this week and is scheduled for surgery this month.

Feuerbach is the third Iowa women’s basketball player to tear an ACL in the last 10 months. Sharon Goodman and Shateah Wetering suffered the same fate last October and are set to be cleared before the start of this season, which would’ve given coach Lisa Bluder 15 healthy Hawkeyes for the campaign ahead.

Now, Iowa must adjust without a key depth piece.

That makes the offseason acquisition of Central Michigan transfer Molly Davis that much more important. Feuerbach was often the first player off the bench last season — averaging 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes per game — which means Davis’ backcourt role could become even larger than expected.

The Hawkeyes begin play Nov. 7 versus Southern.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.