Ball State AD Beth Goetz hired as Iowa's next deputy athletics director and COO

Beth Goetz has been named Iowa's next deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer, the university announced Wednesday afternoon. The former Ball State athletics director replaces the departing Barbara Burke, who's set to retire at the end of this academic year.

“Beth is a proven, experienced, and respected leader in college athletics,” Iowa AD Gary Barta said in a school release. “We’re excited to have her join the Hawkeye family.”

Goetz had been the Ball State AD since 2018 and also has Big Ten experience at Minnesota, where she served as deputy AD from 2013-15 and interim AD for the 2015-16 athletic year.

"The University of Iowa has a storied tradition, and I want to thank Gary Barta and President Barb Wilson for the opportunity to join the Hawkeye family,” Goetz said in the release. “I look forward to working with such an outstanding team."

Ball State won 10 MAC championships during Goetz's tenure, including seven during the 2021-22 athletic cycle. Additionally, Goetz was named vice chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee prior to the 2021-22 season and is currently serving as chair in 2022-23. She was named by Women Leaders in College Sports as the 2022 NCAA Division I FBS Nike Executive of the Year.

Goetz was the chief operating officer/senior woman administrator at the University of Connecticut from 2016-18. She was the associate athletics director at Butler University from 2008-13 following a 13-year stint at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where she was an assistant women’s soccer coach (1996), head women’s soccer coach (1997-2008) and assistant athletics director/senior woman administrator (2001-08). Goetz was inducted into the UMSL Sports Hall of Fame in 2014.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.