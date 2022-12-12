Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell named first-team AP All-American, 2 others earn second-team honors

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday morning.

The distinction comes as no surprise for the senior, who became the first Hawkeye to win the Butkus Award last week, honoring the nation's top linebacker. Getting named as a first-team All-American wraps up an impressive awards season for Campbell, who earned All-Big Ten first-team honors, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Linebacker of the Year. The Cedar Falls native also won the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes an individual as the best in the nation for combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

Campbell racked up a team-high 115 total tackles, 51 of which were solo stops, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 2022.

Campbell wasn't the only Hawkeye to earn the title of All-American on Monday. Two of his teammates, safety Kaevon Merriweather and punter Tory Taylor, earned second-team honors. Merriweather had three interceptions on the year and a fumble recovered for a touchdown.

Taylor earned high praise all season long as one of the highlights of the team during a dismal year for the Iowa offense. He averaged over 45 yards per punt and pinned the opponent inside the 20 on 32 occasions this season.