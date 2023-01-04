Former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill commits to Iowa

There's going to be another new face in Iowa's quarterback room when the 2023 season rolls around.

Former Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill announced his intention to transfer to the Hawkeyes with a tweet on Wednesday afternoon. He's the second incoming transfer signal caller for Kirk Ferentz's team after former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced his decision to come to Iowa City last month.

Iowa saw reserve quarterback Carson May enter the transfer portal after the 21-0 Music City Bowl win over Kentucky. Hill adds depth to a quarterback room that's thin heading into spring ball, with McNamara and rising sophomore Joe Labas as the only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

Hill, a native of Santa Barbara, California, will be entering his redshirt sophomore season. He burned his redshirt his first year on campus in Madison and played in just one game, a win over New Mexico State, in 2022 before entering the portal in October. He has not attempted a pass in his college career but as one rush for a loss of 10 yards.

Hill, a former four-star recruit by Rivals and a three-star by ESPN and 247 Sports, previously committed to Fordham, but flipped to Iowa on Wednesday. He has three years of eligibility remaining.