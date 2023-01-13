Podcast: After another comeback, is it fair to alter expectations for the rest of the Iowa basketball season?

Just a few short weeks ago, it seemed this Iowa basketball season was going nowhere after three straight losses had the Hawkeyes sputtering just above .500. Now though? Things have changed significantly. Iowa made it three consecutive victories with another huge comeback Thursday against Michigan, punctuated by Payton Sandfort's incredible game-tying four-point play in the final minute of regulation. So, how should these Hawkeyes be viewed in the final seven weeks of the regular season? The Register's Chad Leistikow and Kennington Smith discuss, plus dive into some football talk and more.

