Iowa softball braces for season-opening appearance at the FAU Paradise Classic

To open the Iowa Hakweyes' softball team's 2023 season, they will head to Boca Raton, Florida on Thursday to compete in the FAU Paradise Classic.

Matched up against five other teams hoping to get their season off to the right start, Hawkeyes' head coach Renee Gillispie said that she wants to use the weekend as a chance for her team to get used to working together.

"We are really focusing on what we need to do and not so much the competition," Gillispie said. "We have to make sure that we are focusing on what we need to do and doing the little things like getting behind the runners and getting productive outs. We want our pitchers to get ahead in the count and get after the batters."

To do so, the team will be relying on many freshmen to step up as the group works to intertwine their young players with their veterans.

Seniors and coaches alike have spoken at length with the team's new players about the importance of keeping things in perspective as many get set to make their college softball debuts.

"Our coaches have told all of us to do what we can do," said freshman infielder Anna Streff. "We have been practicing visualization and that has been helping a lot too."

Here are the opponents the Hawkeyes will face this weekend:

Loyola (Chicago)

After a 17-30 record in their final season in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Ramblers are now a part of the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Coach Alicia Abbott's team will return 14 players, including all-conference players sophomore pitcher Peyton Pepkowski and graduate student infielder Madison Ebeling.

They will be the Hawkeyes' first opponent of the weekend, squaring off on Friday at 8 a.m.

Bethune Cookman

Following their 24-26 (18-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference) season record, the Wildcats earned an Eastern divisional title after winning 20 of their last 29 regular season games.

Coach Laura Watten was named the conference's Coach of the Year last season and will bring back notable players like sophomore pitcher Halyne Gonzalez (first-team All-SWAC selection) and sophomore Desirae Martinez (second-team All-SWAC preseason selection).

They will face the Hawkeyes on Friday at 1 p.m.

No. 23 Mississippi State

Ending the 2022 season with a 37-27 record, the Bulldogs are coming off of the program's first-ever appearance in a Super Regional after winning the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Samantha Ricketts enters her fourth season leading the program. She will be joined by Preseason All-SEC selection graduate student outfielder Chloe Malau'ulu and senior infielder Paige Cook.

They will play the Hawkeyes on Saturday at 8 a.m.

FAU

The Owls, who are hosting the tournament, are coming off of a 29-26 (15-9 Conference USA) season where they finished third in the Eastern Division standings.

This will be the first season under their new head coach Jordan Clark who will be coaching preseason All-C-USA honor recipients graduate student pitcher Lynn Gardner and senior outfielder Sara Berthiaume.

They will face the Hawkeyes on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Stony Brook

Last season, the Seawolves finished their season with a 31-16 record, the program's winningest season since 2012.

They are led by head coach Megan T. Bryant, who is a three-time America East Coach of the Year. This season, the team boasts three players selected to the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Watch List: Senior catcher Corinne Badger, junior infielder Ashley Jacobson, and sophomore infielder/outfielder Alyssa Costello.

They will face the Hawkeyes on Sunday at 8 a.m.