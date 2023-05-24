PODCAST: Rick Heller checks in from Omaha; Iowa football excitement builds

Des Moines Register columnist Chad Leistikow is joined by Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller from the Big Ten Tournament, where the Hawkeyes beat Michigan on Tuesday and prepare for Indiana on Thursday. Heller discusses his pitching choices − why Brody Brecht on short rest? − and more.

The Register's Dargan Southard joins Chad later to talk NCAA baseball regional scenarios.

And then Tom Kakert of Hawkeye Report comes aboard on a wide-ranging Iowa football conversation, including about season tickets and Cade McNamara's recent trip to California.

