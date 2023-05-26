HAWK CENTRAL
Podcast: How will Gary Barta be remembered after announcing his retirement as Iowa AD?
Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register
There was a lot of good in the 17-year Gary Barta era at Iowa, most notably on the field. But the negative marks on the Hawkeyes' AD will likely surface above the positivity when Barta's tenure is remembered. Several high-profile lawsuits have severely dented Barta's public perception, to the point where most Iowa fans were celebrating Friday's retirement announcement. The Register's Chad Leistikow and Dargan Southard dissect every angle of this decision and how it affects Iowa athletics moving forward.
