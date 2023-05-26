HAWK CENTRAL

Social media reacts to Iowa athletic director Gary Barta's retirement announcement

Dargan Southard
Des Moines Register

Gary Barta's announcement Friday that he's retiring as Iowa athletics director after 17 seasons brought on a slew of social-media reactions.

According to a news release, this was Barta’s decision and not made suddenly. His contract was set to expire on June 30, 2024, but he opted to step aside from a high-paying, high-pressure job 11 months early. Under the terms of Barta’s deal, he was being paid more than $1 million per year − $650,000 in base salary and $400,000 annually in deferred compensation.

Barta's tenure at Iowa has been a complicated one, filled with on-the-field success but several costly lawsuits off the field. As a result, the immediate reactions were mixed — with plenty of suggestions that Beth Goetz should be Barta's replacement.

