Former Iowa offensive lineman Cody Ince dies at age 23

Former Iowa Hawkeye offensive lineman Cody Ince died at his home near Grantsburg, Wisconsin on Saturday, the program confirmed Tuesday. He was just 23 years old.

Ince was a member of the Hawkeye football program from 2018-21. He played in 10 games, including four starts, during the 2021 season, a campaign in which Iowa made it to the Big Ten Championship Game. He appeared in 29 games total in his career and earned Dean's List honors in the spring of 2021.

“I am incredibly sad to hear about Cody Ince’s sudden passing," Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. "Cody was a tremendous young man, valued teammate, and contributor to our program. He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships. Cody was just beginning this next chapter of his life and was about to be married. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him. All of us in the football program – his coaches and teammates – are mourning his loss.”

Ince is survived by his fiancé, Olivia Tucker, his mother and father, Tammy and Marty Ince, his sister, Carly Ince, his maternal grandmother, Lola Royer, his paternal grandmother, Betty Ince, and many more.

Ince's family is holding a visitation and Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 22. The family is also asking for donations to the University of Iowa Children's Hospital in Cody's name in lieu of flowers.