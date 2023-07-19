Caitlin Clark to serve as grand marshal for Saturday's IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway

Unsurprisingly, Caitlin Clark will be right in the middle of IndyCar's Iowa extravaganza this weekend in Newton.

The Hawkeyes women's basketball superstar has been named the grand marshal for Saturday's Hy-Vee Homefront 250 race at the Iowa Speedway, which will host a pair of races this weekend just outside Clark's hometown of Des Moines. Clark will deliver the iconic "Drivers, start your engines!" and participate in other activities throughout the day.

“Caitlin Clark means so much to fans in Iowa. and we are excited to welcome her back to Iowa Speedway as our Saturday grand marshal for Hy-Vee IndyCar race weekend,” said Anne Fischgrund, General Manager, Hy-Vee IndyCar race weekend. “With Hy-Vee’s support and partnership, we look forward to Caitlin’s participation this weekend and we know our fans will be excited to see her and have a chance to meet her at the track.”

Fans will have opportunities to meet Clark on both Saturday and Sunday at Iowa Speedway. The two-time first-team All-American player will sign autographs for fans in the Hy-Vee KidsFit activities area on the Iowa Speedway Concourse, overlooking Turn 1, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday and from 10-11 a.m. on Sunday.

Clark, who has an extensive NIL deal with Hy-Vee, isn't the only prominent Iowa athletics figure to be featured this weekend. Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz will be the grand marshal for Sunday's Hy-Vee One Step 250 race alongside musician Ed Sheeran, who will wave Sunday's initial green flag.

“We’re excited to welcome one of the most popular performers in the world, Ed Sheeran, serving as the official starter and one of Iowa’s true sports legends in coach Kirk Ferentz as grand marshal for Sunday’s Hy-Vee One Step 250 presented by Gatorade,” Fischgrund said in a release. “Thanks to our partners at Hy-Vee, having these two icons featured on Sunday will be a great way to celebrate the final day of Hy-Vee INDYCAR race weekend.”

Other celebrities expected this weekend in Newton are Iowa natives and singers Maddie Poppe and Jon Mero, as well as Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.