Iowa interim AD Beth Goetz discusses gambling investigation, Brian Ferentz's contract and NIL

IOWA CITY — Over the last year, a lot has happened in Beth Goetz’s world.

At this time last year, she was the Athletic Director at Ball State, a position she had been in since 2018. But in September 2022, she was announced as Deputy Director of Athletics and Chief Operating Officer at Iowa.

Then in May 2023, long-time Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta, who had held that title since 2006, announced his retirement plans. A few days later, Goetz was named interim Athletic Director, a position which would go into effect starting August 2023 when Barta was set to officially retire.

So that is how Goetz got here, speaking to media on Thursday, where she has now spent more than two weeks on the job as Iowa’s interim AD.

And Goetz has her hands full at Iowa: An evolving college sports landscape, a gambling investigation, an offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach under heavy scrutiny and more.

Over the years, Iowa has had triumphs and pitfalls as an athletic department. Goetz was asked Thursday if she is comfortable with the image of the athletic department.

“I don't think we ever want to say we're where we need to be,” she said Thursday. “I know no one on our staff, whether you're talking about competitive success or the best version of who we are, I hope we're always a work in progress. Certainly we, just like any other institution, have had trying moments. I think it's important, although I wasn't here for those, that I understand what those issues are, what those issues were like then and try and ensure and help support us in not making any repetitive mistakes.”

Gambling investigation update

The gambling investigation has cast uncertainty over the last few months. But Goetz was optimistic that Iowa will have answers soon.

“We are optimistic that we are hopefully just days away perhaps from getting some feedback at least initially,” Goetz said. “...There’s obviously some remaining steps in the process once that decision is rendered. But we’re optimistic that that might happen here in short order as opposed to a few weeks down the road.”

That would be an ideal scenario given the football season is set to kick off on Sept. 2 against Utah State. Iowa veteran defensive lineman Noah Shannon is involved in the NCAA’s investigation into sports gambling, meaning he could be facing a suspension depending on the ruling. While Shannon’s involvement is confined to the NCAA investigation, other current Iowa players are facing criminal charges of allegedly betting on Hawkeye football games while part of the program.

“The world’s changed, right?” Goetz said. “The environment that those young men and young women are living in, being bombarded with advertisements and all the online gambling opportunities. And the fact that it’s now legal now in the state of Iowa and certainly across many states. The environment has changed. So how we educate, how frequently, what that mechanism is, I think is going to be really important.”

If Iowa is able to get answers sooner rather than later regarding possible suspensions, that would alleviate some of the complications to what has been a drama-filled lead-up to the 2023 season.

Brian Ferentz contract

Goetz confirmed Thursday that Iowa football offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Ferentz reports directly to her. She also confirmed that the amendment to Ferentz’s contract made under Barta is still in place.

Those previously enacted amendments include that Iowa needs to average at least 25 points per game and win at least seven games, including a possible bowl, during the upcoming season. If that doesn’t happen, Ferentz’s contract will be terminated.

“His goal, and I know because I’ve sat down with him and (head coach) Kirk (Ferentz), and really the goal of every coach that we have here, is to win games,” Goetz said. “And I’m 100% convinced — I was going into those conversations, I was going out — that their focus is on how do we win football games and how do we develop these young men."

These additions to Ferentz’s contract came after Iowa’s offense had a dreadful showing during the 2022 season. The Hawkeyes still managed to go 8-5, though a sinking offense was carried by a dominant defense.

“We understand it’s unique,” Goetz said of Ferentz's contract. “We understand it’s going to be talked about a lot. But it’s just not something we’re going to be thinking about week in and week out.”

Importance of NIL

Goetz said that she has met with Brad Heinrichs, CEO of Iowa Swarm an NIL collective that benefits Hawkeyes athletes. Though it is independent of the university, fostering a relationship between the two is important.

“He sent me some tips on today, too,” Goetz said of Heinrichs. “One was to make sure that I talk positively about the Swarm. That would be no problem.”

Because of the way college sports have changed recently, the NIL structure surrounding a university can have an impact on its appeal. Recruiting is no longer just about a program’s location, coaches and history. NIL can have a major influence on getting top talent out of high school and also through the transfer portal.

“It has been wonderful to at least start to build a relationship with Brad,” Goetz said. “I know many on our staff have already had an opportunity to do that.”

“...When it comes to name, image and likeness, it's a critical, critical piece for our student-athletes and our success competitively, no different than the generosity that's coming in through NIL gifts and through the Swarm and in other ways. It's just as important these days as scholarships and facilities and any other needs.”

Why Iowa?

Goetz has made a handful of stops in various roles over the years, including at Butler, Minnesota, UConn and Ball State.

She spoke highly of her time at Ball State.

“The people there,” she said, “were wonderful. I really enjoyed it.”

But when the opportunity to come to Iowa surfaced, she knew she needed to jump on it.

“This is Iowa,” she said. “And this is the Big Ten. And the opportunity come be a part of everything I knew about who the Hawkeyes were was something that I just felt like I had to do. I wanted to be a part of this team.

Goetz was familiar with Iowa before beginning her time working for the Hawkeyes. She’s a self-declared “Midwest kid.” She is now approximately three and a half hours from home, which she says is the closest she has been in a while.

“I have been following wrestling here for a long time,” Goetz said. “So you knew a lot around the edges, and the reputation that Iowa has both in the Big Ten and across the country. All of those things were appealing, and talk about rewarding, to know all that and then show up and say, hey, it's even better than what I expected.”

Goetz got to follow the Iowa women’s basketball run to the national championship game last season. She called superstar Caitlin Clark a “generational player and a generational young woman.” Iowa women’s coach Lisa Bluder was in attendance for Thursday’s news conference, as well.

There is considerable hype surrounding Iowa women’s basketball entering the upcoming season. Recently, a “Crossover at Kinnick” was announced, where the women are set to play an exhibition game outside at Kinnick Stadium. Goetz said Iowa has sold about 30,000 tickets and the goal is to work their way to a sell-out.

Goetz’s tenure is just beginning. She is handling a lot, but soaking it in, as well.

“I've enjoyed the last year,” Goetz said. “I've learned a lot. I still have a lot to learn. We'll continue to lean on our great coaches and staff and community members to make sure we go down that path. It has been a lot of fun, and I'm grateful to be here.”