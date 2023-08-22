How much is Iowa paying football and basketball non-conference opponents?

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa will pay more than $3 million to the two non-conference football opponents traveling to Kinnick Stadium this year.

Playing road games against Power 5 schools such as Iowa means big money for lower-level programs such as Utah State and Western Michigan. Iowa will pay Utah State $1.65 million to show up on Sept. 2 in Iowa City, and Western Michigan will receive $1.5 million for the Sept. 16 game at Kinnick.

The Des Moines Register obtained scheduling contracts for Iowa non-conference opponents in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.

Here is a look at how much approximate guaranteed compensation Iowa is set to pay some of its non-conference opponents. (Note: This list doesn't include every non-conference game in each season.)

Football

2023

Utah State: $1,650,000

Western Michigan: $1.5 million

For non-conference football games beyond 2023, it’s important to note that the new, expanded Big Ten schedule hasn’t been released yet. That means if the league elects to go with a Big Ten slate of more than nine games, Iowa might have to drop a non-conference game. While the contracts include liquidated damages, if a school's conference adds additional league games, making circumstances more complicated, the liquidated damage clause could be waived.

2024

Illinois State: $650,000

Troy: $1.6 million

2025

Florida Atlantic: $1.6 million

University of Massachusetts: $1.7 million

Women’s basketball

2023-24 season

Bowling Green State: $35,000

Fairleigh Dickinson: $37,000

Men’s basketball

2023-24 season

Arkansas State: $95,000

Northern Illinois: $95,000

University of Maryland, Baltimore County: $100,000

North Dakota: $95,000

North Florida: $100,000

Follow Tyler Tachman on Twitter @Tyler_T15, contact via email at ttachman@gannett.com