Iowa announces 11 student-athletes will have NCAA eligibility impacted in wagering probe

The University of Iowa announced Tuesday that 11 student-athletes will have their NCAA eligibility impacted as a result of this summer's sports wagering investigation.

“The University of Iowa and the UI Athletics Department have been working cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) staff to determine the eligibility of student-athletes who were involved in sports wagering,” the Iowa athletic department said in a statement.

“The institution has received the SAR determinations for the 11 individuals who are current student-athletes. Because this information is protected through the Family Education Right and Privacy Act (FERPA), specific information will only be released once we have received the student's consent.

“NCAA guidelines set forth a process for an appeal of the SAR staff’s decision. The University will support student-athletes choosing to move forward with this process.”

The statement did not reveal which sports are affected.

Iowa student-athletes have been under investigation by the NCAA, including 26 men's athletes from football, wrestling, basketball, baseball and track and field. Eighty-five others were flagged, including “student-staff, former student-athletes or those with no connection to UI athletics.”

Approximately 15 Iowa State University student-athletes are under investigation for gambling, though no eligibility decisions had been announced by the school as of Tuesday evening. Five current and former members of the Iowa football team have been criminally charged with tampering with records in relation to the gambling probe, including junior walk-on kicker Aaron Blom, junior walk-on wide receiver Jack Johnson and student manager Owen O’Brien. Former athletes include wide receiver Arland Bruce IV (who transferred to Oklahoma State) and safety Reggie Bracy (who transferred to Troy). Gehrig Christensen, a former Iowa baseball player, and former Iowa basketball player Ahron Ulis (who transferred to Nebraska) are also accused of tampering with records and underage gambling.

The known current Iowa football player who was not criminally involved but awaiting an NCAA ruling was defensive tackle Noah Shannon. The 27-game starter spoke at Iowa football's media day and was hoping to hear word from the NCAA before the season and said, "I’m not going to let this define me in any way, shape or form. Life goes on. … I’ll be ready whenever, if there’s a suspension."