Iowa, Iowa State betting scandal, explained: Multiple Hawkeyes, Cyclones suspended

Multiple Iowa and Iowa State players have been involved in a state-wide probe into sports betting

Allegations against the athletes include underage betting, falsifying records and betting on their own games

Iowa and Iowa State will have a cloud hanging over their Cy-Hawk matchup in Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, with multiple players serving suspensions for a state-wide betting scandal that has rocked the athletic departments of both schools.

Multiple student-athletes spanning out beyond the football team have been handed suspensions and charged with falsifying their records amid a probe into players placing bets, sometimes on their own games.

What started with seven players being charged in early August has now ballooned to 15, with Iowa State's Jake Remsburg among the latest grouping of players to be hit with allegations. Remsburg was suspended for six games the day before the season started, per The Des Moines Register. Other players suspended include Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers, Iowa kicker Aaron Blom, and Iowa receiver Jack Johnson.

In addition to these players, former student-athletes and members of wrestling, baseball, and basketball teams have also been charged.

While the investigation is still ongoing, allegations include placing bets under the age of 21; obfuscating identity by using the names of friends and family; and betting on games in which student-athletes played.

Iowa, Iowa State betting scandal, explained

What players are involved in betting scandal?

Betting scandal rumors began to emerge in May when more than 20 athletes from Iowa were implicated in a betting investigation. The investigation kept several Hawkeye baseball players out of their respective lineups. Iowa State similarly notified the NCAA of athletes who could have been skirting rules.

On Aug. 2, 2023, seven players involved in Iowa and Iowa State athletics were charged in a betting sting. The initial seven players involved were:

Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers

Iowa State OL Dodge Sauser

Iowa K Aaron Blom

Iowa State wrestler Paniro Johnson

Iowa baseball player Gehrig Christensen

Former Iowa State football player Eyioma Uwazurike

Former Iowa basketball player Ahron Ulis

All of them received complaints for tampering with records during an investigation into sports gambling by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Following that first wave, eight more complaints were filed a little over a week later. These complaints were against:

Iowa State RB Jirehl Brock

Iowa State T Jake Remsburg

Iowa State DT Isaiah Lee

Iowa State TE DeShawn Hanika

Iowa WR Jack Johnson

Former Iowa football player Arland Bruce IV (now with Oklahoma State)

Former Iowa football player Reggie Bracy (now with Troy)

Iowa student manager Owen O'Brien

Iowa basketball student manager Evan Schuster and Iowa State basketball's Jeremiah Williams round out the list of those charged.

Iowa defensive end Noah Shannon was not charged as part of the investigation, but admitted to being involved in betting. He faces a year-long suspension from the NCAA despite cooperating with the organization. Iowa has appealed the ruling.

“They’re taking their time doing their investigation, and I can’t be mad at them for that,” he said, per the Associated Press. “I mean, I broke a rule. I owned up to it.”

The ways these players circumvented the rules were varied, per the complaints. Bruce and Bracy reportedly worked together to bet under the name of Vincent Bruce, per ESPN. Others, such as Hanika and Remsburg, used the DraftKings accounts of parents. Dekkers and Brom were a bit more blatant, and reportedly bet on their respective football teams' events (Blom reportedly bet the under on Iowa vs. Iowa State in 2021). Uwazurike was suspended for betting on NFL games in 2022 as a member of the Broncos ahead of the 2023 season, so this charge will be separate from that suspension.

Iowa State statement on betting scandal

Iowa and Iowa State both released statements on the ruling supporting the student-athletes appealing.

"Since becoming aware of potential NCAA eligibility issues related to sports wagering by several of our student-athletes back in May, Iowa State University has been actively working to address these issues with the involved student-athletes, and that process remains ongoing," Iowa State said. "We will continue to support our student-athletes as our compliance staff works with the NCAA to sort out questions surrounding their future eligibility for athletics competition."

Iowa statement on betting scandal

Iowa's statement came a bit later, but the bones were the same:

“The University of Iowa and the UI Athletics Department have been working cooperatively with the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) staff to determine the eligibility of student-athletes who were involved in sports wagering," Iowa said. "The institution has received the SAR determinations for the 11 individuals who are current student-athletes. Because this information is protected through the Family Education Right and Privacy Act (FERPA), specific information will only be released once we have received the student's consent.

“NCAA guidelines set forth a process for an appeal of the SAR staff’s decision. The University will support student-athletes choosing to move forward with this process.”

Potential punishments of Iowa, Iowa State betting

The most obvious repercussion of athletes being found guilty of betting is a loss of eligibility, but there are criminal elements at play as well.

The charge has a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine from $855 to $8,540, per ESPN.

Dekkers, Remsburg, and Hanika all remain with Iowa State as of Wednesday. Lee, Brock, and Sauser have since left the program.

Blom and Johnson are no longer on the Iowa roster.