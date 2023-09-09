Every 'College GameDay' prediction for Iowa football vs. Iowa State: The pick is unanimous

Saturday's Cy-Hawk rivalry matchup between Iowa and Iowa State is one of the most anticipated games of Week 2 of the college football season.

Now, it's complete with projected winners from ESPN's "College GameDay" staff.

All six panelists picked the Hawkeyes (1-0) to defeat the Cyclones (1-0), including celebrity guest-picker Joe Namath, the former Alabama standout who was representing his alma mater from the show's on-site broadcast from Tuscaloosa, Alabama ahead of Saturday night's No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 10 Texas game.

Here's a rundown of who predicted whom ahead of today's rivalry game at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa (2:35 p.m. CT, Fox):

REQUIRED READING:What channel is Iowa vs. Iowa State on? How to watch, stream, listen to Cy-Hawk football

Iowa-Iowa State predictions from 'College GameDay': See who Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit picked to win Cy-Hawk game