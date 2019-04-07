Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes split double header to Rutgers, winning series
Iowa's Grant Judkins (7) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers' Carmen Sclafani rounds third on a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers' Carmen Sclafani celebrates with teammates after scoring a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers' Carmen Sclafani celebrates with teammates after scoring a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Chris Whelan (28) gets ready to bat during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) runs to first on a single during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) runs to first on a single during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Grant Judkins (7) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa pitcher Grant Judkins (7) takes a moment on the mound between batters during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa catcher Austin Martin (34) walks out to the plate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa catcher Austin Martin (34) walks out to the plate during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Grant Judkins (7) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) bats during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tanner Wetrich (16) steals to second during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tanner Wetrich (16) runs to third during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa infielder Matthew Sosa (31) bats during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa infielder Matthew Sosa (31) runs to first while Tanner Wetrich (16) scores a run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Tanner Wetrich (16) gets a high-five after scoring a run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Zeb Adreon (5) extends out to catch a ball at first during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa infielder Mitchell Boe gets a high-five from pitcher Jack Dreyer during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Rutgers head coach Joe Litterio walks back to the dugout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    It’s never too early to start talking about the postseason.

    In Big Ten Conference baseball, in which only eight of 13 teams qualify for the league tournament in Omaha, the race is constantly heated. And after a second straight positive weekend in Iowa City, Rick Heller’s Iowa Hawkeyes are trending the right way.

    Iowa took two of three games from Rutgers on Friday and Saturday at Duane Banks Field. Add that to an important sweep of an excellent Illinois team the previous weekend, and the Hawkeyes are up to 5-4 (and seventh place) in Big Ten play after an 0-3 start.

    In a 24-game Big Ten schedule, every game counts. The Hawkeyes' RPI, according to D1baseball.com, was at 81 through Saturday's games. In other words, their best path to an NCAA regional berth is to win the Big Ten Tournament. But they've got to get there first.

    Here’s a quick snapshot of each game from the Rutgers series:

    Game 1 (Friday): Iowa 6, Rutgers 1 — Izaya Fullard blasted a three-run homer in a four-run sixth inning that broke open a scoreless tie.

    Right-hander Cole McDonald spun 6 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out eight in his best outing of the season to improve to 2-3. McDonald threw a season-high 117 pitches and moved his ERA to a season-low 4.30.

    “Cole’s one of our toughest kids, hardest workers and captain,” Heller said. “He’s there for a reason, and that’s what you expect of your Friday night guy.”

    Game 2 (Saturday afternoon): Iowa 9, Rutgers 5 — Zeb Adreon went 3-for-3 with four RBIs to power the Hawkeyes to their fifth straight Big Ten win. Mitchell Boe drove in two runs for the second consecutive game.

    Cam Baumann pitched 6 1/3 strong innings, and Grant Leonard threw 2 2/3 more to pick up his seventh save.

    Game 3 (Saturday night): Rutgers 15, Iowa 3 — The Scarlet Knights scored five unearned runs off Grant Judkins in the first inning and rolled from there.

    For the weekend, Rutgers (9-19, 2-4) outhit the Hawkeyes, 36-26.

    “It’s always disappointing when you split a doubleheader and lose the back end, especially when you lose it the way we did,” Heller said. “Tip your hat to Rutgers. They bounced back and swung the bats well.”

    Overall, Iowa stands 18-12 entering another busy week. The Hawkeyes travel to Bradley for a 7 p.m. Wednesday game before heading to Purdue (10-19, 4-3 entering Sunday) for another Friday-through-Sunday Big Ten series.

    Iowa's final four conference series are at home against Nebraska (April 19-21), at Ohio State (April 26-28), at home against Michigan State (May 10-12) and at Maryland (May 16-18). The Big Ten Tournament starts May 22.

    Photos: Iowa wins series against Rutgers with 9-5 victory on Saturday night
    Rutgers and Iowa players stand for the national anthem during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa infielder Matthew Sosa, left, goes for an embrace with Zeb Adreon (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) gets high-fives from teammates after scoring a run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa infielder Matthew Sosa (31) fields a ball at third during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Shane Ritter, left, and Trace Hoffman go for a leaping high-five after the Hawkeyes scored a run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa outfielders Ben Norman (9) Justin Jenkins and Connor McCaffery (30) celebrate in the outfield during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) returns to the dugout during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) slides home safe during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Zeb Adreon (5) leads off second during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Cam Baumann (35) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Rutgers sophomore Mike Nyisztor (8) rounds third after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Rutgers sophomore Mike Nyisztor, left, celebrates with teammate Tim Dezzi after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa pitcher Cam Baumann (35) is relieved from the mound during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Jason Foster (27) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa pitcher Grant Leonard (43) heads during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Rutgers pitcher Eric Reardon (14) takes a moment to talk with catcher Peter Serruto during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Grant Leonard (43) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Grant Leonard (43) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa's Zeb Adreon (5) catches an out during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
    Iowa infielder Mitchell Boe, left, talks with Zeb Adreon (5) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
