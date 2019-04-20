Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes football night at baseball vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Iowa infielder Mitchell Boe, left, celebrates with Iowa's Chris Whelan (28) after the two scored in the bottom of the fifth during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa infielder Mitchell Boe, left, celebrates with Iowa's Chris Whelan (28) after the two scored in the bottom of the fifth during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tanner Wetrich (16) fields a ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tanner Wetrich (16) fields a ball during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, shakes hands with Iowa head coach Rick Heller (21) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, center, shakes hands with Iowa head coach Rick Heller (21) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs sign autographs for fans before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left, and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs sign autographs for fans before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) makes his second leaping save at the back wall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) makes his second leaping save at the back wall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman, left, bumps fists with Chris Whelan (28) after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman, left, bumps fists with Chris Whelan (28) after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) celebrates after hitting a home run in the bottom of the fifth during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) celebrates after hitting a home run in the bottom of the fifth during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) is embraced by teammates heading back to the dugout after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) is embraced by teammates heading back to the dugout after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa and Nebraska fans watch play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa and Nebraska fans watch play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Chris Whelan (28) makes a diving save to close out an inning during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Chris Whelan (28) makes a diving save to close out an inning during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) tosses a ball to the infield after closing out an inning during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) tosses a ball to the infield after closing out an inning during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach (1) gets a high-five while rounding third base on a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach (1) gets a high-five while rounding third base on a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa pitcher Kyle Shimp (45) gets embraced by Iowa catcher Brett McCleary, right, after a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa pitcher Kyle Shimp (45) gets embraced by Iowa catcher Brett McCleary, right, after a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach (1) gestures to teammates after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach (1) gestures to teammates after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach, center, celebrates with teammate Aaron Palensky after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach, center, celebrates with teammate Aaron Palensky after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Aaron Palensky (24) gets embraced by teammate Luke Roskam, right, and Spencer Schwellenbach, left, after hitting a home run in the fifth during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Nebraska's Aaron Palensky (24) gets embraced by teammate Luke Roskam, right, and Spencer Schwellenbach, left, after hitting a home run in the fifth during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Carter Cross misses an out in foul territory during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Nebraska's Carter Cross misses an out in foul territory during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa and Nebraska fans watch play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa and Nebraska fans watch play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Chris Whelan (28) scores a run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Chris Whelan (28) scores a run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) makes a leaping catch at the outfield wall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) makes a leaping catch at the outfield wall during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) celebrates after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) celebrates after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) celebrates after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) celebrates after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) is embraced by teammates after scoring during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) is embraced by teammates after scoring during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) gets ready to bat during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Connor McCaffery (30) gets ready to bat during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Zeb Adreon (5) scores a run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Zeb Adreon (5) scores a run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) fields a ball before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard (20) fields a ball before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Cam Baumann (35) delivers a pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Cam Baumann (35) delivers a pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Trenton Wallace (38) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Trenton Wallace (38) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tanner Wetrich (16) talks with assistant coach Robin Lund at first base during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tanner Wetrich (16) talks with assistant coach Robin Lund at first base during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa infielder Matthew Sosa (31) tips his helmet after hitting a double during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa infielder Matthew Sosa (31) tips his helmet after hitting a double during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) bats during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) bats during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) celebrates while running towards home base on a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) celebrates while running towards home base on a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) tips his helmet after scoring a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) tips his helmet after scoring a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Jason Foster (27) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Jason Foster (27) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Tanner Wetrich (16) blows a bubble with gum while getting to first base during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Tanner Wetrich (16) blows a bubble with gum while getting to first base during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Shane Ritter (18) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Shane Ritter (18) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Shane Ritter (18) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Shane Ritter (18) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa pitcher Shane Ritter (18) gets relieved from the mound by volunteer assistant coach Tom Gorzelanny during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa pitcher Shane Ritter (18) gets relieved from the mound by volunteer assistant coach Tom Gorzelanny during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Drew Irvine (12) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Drew Irvine (12) delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach slides into third base during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach slides into third base during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Angelo Altavilla gestures while rounding second after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Nebraska's Angelo Altavilla gestures while rounding second after hitting a home run during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans dressed with easter bunny ears watch play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Fans dressed with easter bunny ears watch play during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Chris Whelan (28) gets the final out of the game during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Chris Whelan (28) gets the final out of the game during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa's Chris Whelan (28) looks into his glove after closing out the game with an out in left field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa's Chris Whelan (28) looks into his glove after closing out the game with an out in left field during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up after a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle up after a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Nebraska's Max Schreiber delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Nebraska's Max Schreiber delivers a pitch during a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard, right, takes a photo of teammate Ben Norman (9) while he is interviewed by reporters after a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa infielder Izaya Fullard, right, takes a photo of teammate Ben Norman (9) while he is interviewed by reporters after a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) speaks with reporters after a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa outfielder Ben Norman (9) speaks with reporters after a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley signs a t-shirt before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley signs a t-shirt before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) signs autographs for fans with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) signs autographs for fans with teammates before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive end Chauncy Golston (57) waves while teammates Kristian Welch, left, and Brandon Smith sign autographs before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive end Chauncy Golston (57) waves while teammates Kristian Welch, left, and Brandon Smith sign autographs before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, shakes hands with Iowa catcher Matt Berst (13) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, left, shakes hands with Iowa catcher Matt Berst (13) before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley warms up his arm before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley warms up his arm before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) does an interview before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) does an interview before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, right, gets a hand shake from Iowa catcher Matt Berst (13) after throwing out a first pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, right, gets a hand shake from Iowa catcher Matt Berst (13) after throwing out a first pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley bumps fists with Hawkeyes baseball players after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley bumps fists with Hawkeyes baseball players after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, right, gets a hand shake from Iowa catcher Matt Berst (13) after throwing out a first pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, right, gets a hand shake from Iowa catcher Matt Berst (13) after throwing out a first pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa defensive tackle Davion Nixon signs a pom-pom for a young fan before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa defensive tackle Davion Nixon signs a pom-pom for a young fan before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley bumps fists with Hawkeyes baseball players after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa.
Buy Photo
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley bumps fists with Hawkeyes baseball players after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a NCAA Big Ten Conference baseball game Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    IOWA CITY, Ia. — The bottom of the fifth began innocently enough, as the first two Hawkeyes shuffled back to the dugout without much to show. After coughing up a two-run lead in the top half, Iowa had little juice. There were certainly no signs of eruption.

    Baseball is funny, though — often a magnet for the illogical. And this was downright absurd.

    Eleven straight Hawkeyes reached safely with two outs in the fifth, including eight that scored. Iowa bullied three different Nebraska pitchers in the frame and turned a back-and-forth affair into a runaway trouncing. When it finally ended, the Hawkeyes exited Duane Banks Field Saturday with a 17-9 victory and a crucial series win.

    As he’s done often since returning to the leadoff spot, senior Chris Whelan ignited the back-breaking fifth with a simple two-out single to center. Mitchell Boe followed with a plunking off the helmet, and Austin Martin brought home two on a game-tying double. That hit was clutch enough, as it gave Iowa a 5-3 lead after Nebraska pulled even in the top half with two solo homers.

    But there was much more.

    Izaya Fullard kicked off the inning’s second wave, walloping a 406-foot homer to center that tacked on two more runs. Had the frame stopped there, Iowa (23-14, 9-5 Big Ten Conference) would’ve taken it. The Hawkeyes had rattled the Nebraska bullpen and owned a 7-3 advantage with the late innings looming.

    But there was much more.

    Four straight knocks followed, two of which were pinch-hit varieties from Zeb Adreon and Connor McCaffery. That stretch plated two more as Iowa officially batted around. Six were in for a 9-3 edge. Good enough — but not done yet.

    There was more.

    Matthew Sosa roped one to short that Spencer Schwellenbach couldn’t corral, bringing home a 10th run on the fielding error. Up again, Whelan was hit to keep the line moving. Boe then drew a bases-loaded walk, which likely had Nebraska coach Darin Erstad ready to throw something.

    Martin’s strikeout as the 14th batter of the inning finally ended the madness. But Nebraska (21-13, 10-4) had been fully zapped from this one. It mustered one run as a counter in the sixth, only to have Iowa dump five more on it in the bottom half.

    The Hawkeyes’ final totals were staggering: 16 two-out RBIs, a .565 average with two outs (13-for-23) and a .529 average with runners in scoring position (9-for-17). The 17 runs are the most Iowa’s scored in a Big Ten game since a 17-5 win over Purdue on May 17, 2014.

    The Saturday outburst gave Iowa’s pitching staff a wide margin for error — and Rick Heller took advantage. He got Cam Baumann out after five and needed Trenton Wallace for just one inning. Aside from a brief Kyle Shimp appearance, secondary arms left the bullpen fresh for a shot at a Sunday sweep.

    This weekend has done wonders in stabilizing Iowa’s RPI, which jumped 10 spots after Friday’s win and should take another leap before the finale. Busting out the brooms will see the Hawkeyes’ RPI tumble the right way even more.

    There should be plenty of Iowa momentum now. Saturday’s emphatic fifth inning — and the day as a whole — took care of that.    

    Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE