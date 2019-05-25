CLOSE

Iowa head coach Rick Heller watches on during Friday's Big Ten Tournament elimination game against Minnesota at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. (Photo: Brian Ray, Iowa Athletics)

OMAHA, Neb. — Late-night under the Omaha lights, Iowa and Minnesota looked like teams running on fumes. Scoring chances were in abundance but regularly squandered. A messy scorebook with little scoreboard damage made for an interesting affair.

The Hawkeyes saw their season end with one last sputter.

After porous pitching let Iowa down to start Friday’s baseball marathon, its offense struggled just the same in the nightcap. Iowa and Minnesota combined to leave 21 runners on base — but the Gophers pushed through in their 3-0 win at TD Ameritrade Park.

Minnesota (28-26) continues its Big Ten Tournament slog Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes (31-23) head home after a swift ending to their Omaha stay.

With both squads on their third game in three days, mound work seemed like a likely liability. Not the case. Cam Baumann, Duncan Davitt and Grant Leonard were decent enough amid heavy traffic. Despite their gaudy ERAs, Minnesota’s Joshua Culliver and Ryan Duffy kept the Gophers dialed in.

Still, opportunities were there. Iowa put the leadoff man on in five of the first seven innings. It moved that runner into scoring position all five times.

The Hawkeyes mustered nothing.

They finished 1-for-18 with runners on and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Iowa got one man to third base until the ninth — pinch runner Justin Jenkins in the seventh — but Mitchell Boe struck out to end the frame. A ninth-inning push fell short after Iowa brought the tying run to the plate.

Compounding the frustration was Minnesota’s inability to pull away. The Gophers left the door wide open with repeated offensive failures, mirroring Iowa’s futility.

Baumann issued five walks, three leadoff, two two-out, yet Minnesota only cashed in one. Costly baserunning errors — a fifth-inning caught stealing and a seventh-inning pickoff — halted Gopher threats. Only in the ninth did Minnesota finally bust through for two crucial insurance runs.

Iowa’s Big Ten Tournament showing was a microcosm of its seesawing season. There were sparks along the way but not enough juice to finish the job. With spring dreams of returning to a regional, the Hawkeyes must settle for a few big series wins and one Omaha upset.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.