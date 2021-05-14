Iowa baseball: Hawkeyes' eighth-inning rally propels Iowa to series-opening win over Illinois

IOWA CITY, Ia. — It was a draining top of the eighth, one that could've zapped all budding postseason momentum Iowa has constructed over the last few weeks. An Illini scoring threat sprung to life without warning — and had the Hawkeyes wobbling into Friday's final act.

Iowa, though, handles these blows well. Just as quickly as Illinois stunningly zipped ahead with a two-out, three-run eighth, the Hawkeyes made everything right in front of another solid Duane Banks Field contingency.

Ben Norman's two-out go-ahead triple capped a riveting three-run answer in the bottom half, as the Hawkeyes rallied for a 5-4 series-opening win in their final home series. The Hawkeyes (22-14) have now won seven straight Friday contests dating back to early April.

This one, though, was suddenly in peril after Trace Hoffman and Dylan Nedved combined to cough up Iowa's 2-1 advantage with an ugly eighth. A pair of two-out walks ignited Illinois' dormant bats. leading to a game-tying double from Kellen Sarver and a two-run single via Cam McDonald. A 4-2 Illinois lead silenced those in gold who had dodged the rain.

No worries. Iowa's aluminum awoke just in time.

The Hawkeyes had their defiecit in half two batters into the eighth, with Zeb Adreon walking and Matthew Sosa doubling him home on a liner to left. Iowa's West Coast third baseman later tied the game on Brayden Frazier's sky-high pop that dropped in shallow left-center.

But two unproductive outs followed. And Iowa, having pulled even but needing one more, required one more clutch knock.

Norman was happy to oblige. A rope to right glanced off McDonald's glove and easily brought home Frazier, who was scooting on the pitch. Another late rally. Another stunning late effort.

Rick Heller then stayed with his closer Nedved, who tossed a scoreless ninth.

Until the crazy eighth, the story was Trenton Wallace. Run support doesn't have to be substantial for Wallace, just enough to make another stellar start stick.

With another solid stat line — three hits and one run surrendered over six quality innings — Wallace has yielded two or fewer runs in eight of his 11 starts. He punched out nine Illini and walked just two, limiting unnecessary traffic and laboring frames on a rainy Iowa evening.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.