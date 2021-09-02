Iowa baseball: Here's a first look at the Hawkeyes' 2022 schedule
IOWA CITY, Ia. — It's nice to see a normal Iowa baseball schedule again.
After a Big Ten-only 2021 campaign, the Hawkeyes are playing a normal slate in 2022. That schedule was released Thursday and features multiple tough non-conference trips, several key road Big Ten series and one potentially large weekend to end the regular season.
2022 Iowa baseball schedule
Feb. 18 — vs. Air Force (Swig & Swine Classic, Charleston, South Carolina).
Feb. 19 — vs. Ball State (Swig & Swine Classic, Charleston, South Carolina).
Feb. 20 — vs. Bucknell (Swig & Swine Classic, Charleston, South Carolina)
Feb. 25 — vs. Pepperdine (Kleberg Bank Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas)
Feb. 26 — vs. Texas A&M C.C. (Kleberg Bank Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas)
Feb. 27 — vs. Wichita State (Kleberg Bank Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas)
March 1 — vs. Loras College
March 4 — vs. Wichita State (Frisco College Baseball Classic, Frisco, Texas)
March 5 — vs. Texas A&M (Frisco College Baseball Classic, Frisco, Texas)
March 6 — vs. Washington State (Frisco College Baseball Classic, Frisco Texas)
March 8 — vs. St. Thomas
March 11-13 — at UC Irvine
March 16 — vs. Grand View
March 18-20 — vs. Merrimack
March 22 — vs. St. Thomas
March 25-27 — vs. Central Michigan
March 29 — at Illinois State
April 1-3 — at Michigan
April 6 — at Bradley
April 8-10 — vs. Illinois
April 12 — at Milwaukee
April 15-17 — vs. Minnesota
April 20 — vs. Bradley
April 22-24 — at Rutgers
April 26 — vs. Western Illinois
April 29-May 1 — at Nebraska
May 3 — vs. Illinois State
May 6-8 — vs. Purdue
May 13-15 — at Michigan State
May 17 — at Illinois-Chicago
May 19-21 — vs. Indiana
May 24-29 — Big Ten Tournament (Omaha, Nebraska)
June 3-5 — NCAA Regionals
Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.