Iowa baseball: Here's a first look at the Hawkeyes' 2022 schedule

IOWA CITY, Ia. — It's nice to see a normal Iowa baseball schedule again.

After a Big Ten-only 2021 campaign, the Hawkeyes are playing a normal slate in 2022. That schedule was released Thursday and features multiple tough non-conference trips, several key road Big Ten series and one potentially large weekend to end the regular season.

2022 Iowa baseball schedule

Feb. 18 — vs. Air Force (Swig & Swine Classic, Charleston, South Carolina).

Feb. 19 — vs. Ball State (Swig & Swine Classic, Charleston, South Carolina).

Feb. 20 — vs. Bucknell (Swig & Swine Classic, Charleston, South Carolina)

Feb. 25 — vs. Pepperdine (Kleberg Bank Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas)

Feb. 26 — vs. Texas A&M C.C. (Kleberg Bank Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas)

Feb. 27 — vs. Wichita State (Kleberg Bank Classic, Corpus Christi, Texas)

March 1 — vs. Loras College

March 4 — vs. Wichita State (Frisco College Baseball Classic, Frisco, Texas)

March 5 — vs. Texas A&M (Frisco College Baseball Classic, Frisco, Texas)

March 6 — vs. Washington State (Frisco College Baseball Classic, Frisco Texas)

March 8 — vs. St. Thomas

March 11-13 — at UC Irvine

March 16 — vs. Grand View

March 18-20 — vs. Merrimack

March 22 — vs. St. Thomas

March 25-27 — vs. Central Michigan

March 29 — at Illinois State

April 1-3 — at Michigan

April 6 — at Bradley

April 8-10 — vs. Illinois

April 12 — at Milwaukee

April 15-17 — vs. Minnesota

April 20 — vs. Bradley

April 22-24 — at Rutgers

April 26 — vs. Western Illinois

April 29-May 1 — at Nebraska

May 3 — vs. Illinois State

May 6-8 — vs. Purdue

May 13-15 — at Michigan State

May 17 — at Illinois-Chicago

May 19-21 — vs. Indiana

May 24-29 — Big Ten Tournament (Omaha, Nebraska)

June 3-5 — NCAA Regionals

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.