Adam Mazur's emphatic Iowa baseball debut guides Hawkeyes to season-opening win over Air Force

Aside from one small hiccup, Adam Mazur's Hawkeyes baseball debut could not have gone any smoother.

The South Dakota State transfer and now Iowa weekend ace toss six innings of one-hit ball, propelling the Hawkeyes to a 12-2 season-opening win over Air Force at the Swig & Swine Classic in Charleston, South Carolina.

Big expectations are in play for Mazur this season. Friday showed exactly why.

After shaking off a first-inning home run from Air Force's Paul Skenes, Mazur was more than dominant the rest of the way. He punched out nine, didn't walk a batter and retired the final 16 Falcons he faced. The emphatic start gave way to a solid pen performance from Cam Baumann, who tossed two scoreless frames with five strikeouts.

With Mazur dealing, Iowa's offense eventually heated up. The Hawkeyes had a trio of four-run frames — one in the fourth, one in the sixth, one in the ninth — to supply more than enough offensive cushion.

With one down in the fourth, Iowa delivered six consecutive hits with a wild pitch and stolen base mixed into the action. RBI knocks from Kyle Huckstorf, Michael Seegers and Peyton Williams supplied the damage.

A different cavalcade of stars showed up in the sixth. Anthony Mangano made two walks pay with an RBI double to left, which scored one and put Tyler Snep at third. Snep later scored on a wild pitch. Brayden Frazier made it a big inning with a two-run single past second. Two-run homers from Sam Petersen and Williams arrived in the ninth.

All in all, a decent season debut for these Hawkeyes. D1Baseball picked the Falcons third in the Mountain West this year, so it wasn't as easy of an opening-day foe as Iowa has had in the past. Iowa will look to secure a winning weekend Saturday against Ball State. First pitch is slated for 9 a.m. Butler transfer Connor Schultz will look to follow Mazur's impressive debut.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.