Can Iowa baseball clinch the Big Ten title and an NCAA Tournament bid with a month left in the season?

If there's anyone who truly understands the emotional rollercoaster of college baseball's bubble, it is Rick Heller's Hawkeyes. Iowa enters the final month of this regular season in a spot it's seemed to live each spring since last reaching a regional five years ago.

For now, the Hawkeyes (23-13, 8-4 Big Ten Conference) look to be on the right side of things after a crucial series win at Big Ten leader Rutgers that pushed Iowa within 2.5 games of first place. While this winning weekend does more conversation extending than bid solidifying when it comes to Iowa's NCAA Tournament chances, it frankly was a series the Hawkeyes had to have given what remains.

Still, after dropping a tough weekend to Illinois in mid-April, Iowa has won consecutive series and seven of eight overall to create an opportunity for a strong season-ending surge. On paper at least, the Hawkeyes have their toughest series behind them and arguably own the most favorable remaining schedule of all Big Ten regional hopefuls.

A quick look at the remaining conference series for the league's current top five. RPI figures are as of Monday morning.

Rutgers (12-3 B1G, 54 RPI): at Ohio State, vs. Maryland, at Michigan

at Ohio State, vs. Maryland, at Michigan Maryland (9-3 B1G, 25 RPI): vs. Northwestern, at Rutgers, vs. Michigan, at Purdue

vs. Northwestern, at Rutgers, vs. Michigan, at Purdue Illinois (11-4 B1G, 69 RPI): at Indiana, vs. Nebraska, at Penn State

at Indiana, vs. Nebraska, at Penn State Iowa (8-4 B1G, 56 RPI): at Nebraska, vs. Purdue, at Michigan State, vs. Indiana

at Nebraska, vs. Purdue, at Michigan State, vs. Indiana Michigan (8-4 B1G, 80 RPI): at Purdue, vs. Indiana, at Maryland, vs. Rutgers

Inside the pressure-packed Big Ten where NCAA Tournament bids are always at a premium, each weekend result can feel like a massive swing — good or bad. Prognostications often back that up too.

Take Iowa, for example. Baseball America has released three April bracketologies so far — April 6, April 13, last Wednesday — and the Hawkeyes went from a No. 2 seed in the first one, to first four out in the second one, to next four out in the third one. That's some drastic movement. And even then after the productive Rutgers weekend, don't be surprised to see Iowa back in the field when Baseball America's next update arrives Wednesday.

What does this specific snapshot represent? That in the Big Ten particularly, not much is solidified until teams appear on the screen during Selection Monday. As important as Iowa's New Jersey trek was, the Hawkeyes have much more left to do and not much wiggle room to execute it.

Think of it like a high-end mid-major college basketball school trying to solidify an at-large bid, not in terms of ability but rather opportunities for resume enhancement. Warren Nolan's RPI conference rankings provide a rough parallel (Big Ten baseball is currently ranked 10th. Atlantic 10 men's basketball was ranked 10th this past season). When it comes to making the NCAA Tournament, tons of positivity can be undone with a few untimely bad performances. And that's the reality Iowa faces once again over these last 15 games.

Which brings us to the money question: What does Iowa need to do from here to make a regional return?

As of Monday morning, Iowa doesn't have a game remaining against a team inside the RPI's top 120. It goes like this.

Tuesday: vs. Western Illinois (295 RPI)

vs. Western Illinois (295 RPI) Friday-Sunday: at Nebraska (185 RPI)

at Nebraska (185 RPI) May 3: vs. Illinois State (187 RPI)

vs. Illinois State (187 RPI) May 6-8: vs. Purdue (164 RPI)

vs. Purdue (164 RPI) May 13-15: at Michigan State (181 RPI)

at Michigan State (181 RPI) May 17: at UIC (180 RPI)

at UIC (180 RPI) May 19-21: vs. Indiana (135 RPI)

A little bit of this is bad luck, as Nebraska and Indiana usually have postseason-worthy teams aside from this season. Iowa also didn't draw league RPI leader Maryland, which robbed the Hawkeyes of a chance to secure another strong resume point. Otherwise, these bevy of RPI landmines largely mirror what Iowa has faced down the stretch in previous years on the bubble.

There's not an exact record the Hawkeyes need to deliver over these final 15 games, given that all marks are not created equal. Going 11-4 with zero series losses is likely better than 12-3 or 13-2 while dropping a weekend. But some general parameters can be established. Three midweek wins are pretty much non-negotiable, as is not dropping more than one series. And if Iowa is going to falter one weekend, sooner rather than later is certainly best. The Hawkeyes know all too well how costly May stumbles can be when trying to leave the selection committee with a positive final image.

Realistically, 11-4 or 12-3 with four series wins — the latter mark would also include at least one sweep — is probably Iowa's best path. While Iowa has made significant RPI improvement during Big Ten play, having that number in the 40s on Selection Monday would be the ideal target range. A regular-season finish of that caliber, plus avoiding a faceplant in the Big Ten Tournament, gives the Hawkeyes a great chance at Heller's third regional appearance in Iowa City.

The good news for Iowa is most of the roster has been in this familiar position before, whether it be last season, 2019 or even 2018 for a couple. Needing to quickly flip the page from each game to the next isn't unexpected pressure.

It's just simply life in the Big Ten.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.