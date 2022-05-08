Iowa baseball clobbers Purdue in series-clinching rout

IOWA CITY -- While it remains undetermined Iowa baseball can ultimately make 2022 a regional season, the Hawkeyes' ability to do so would've been severely hindered with another stumble Sunday. Dropping a weekend home series to Purdue in mid-May isn't NCAA Tournament behavior.

The Hawkeyes answered with one of their most complete performances this year.

Ty Langenberg's quality start paired nicely with another big scoring inning, and Iowa had plenty of fuel to blow by the Boilermakers in Sunday's 9-1 series-clinching win. Momentum is the next day's starting pitcher, the old baseball adage goes. And it helps when there was no offensive dropoff from Saturday's 10-6 loss either. A win Iowa (28-16, 12-6 Big Ten Conference) had to have was wrapped up long before the final out.

Despite still having RPI work to do with seven regular-season games left, the Hawkeyes can't be too upset at what they've put together this Big Ten spring. Iowa has now won nine of its last 12 conference games with four consecutive series victories, dating back to early April. And just like last week at Nebraska, the Hawkeyes rallied in the finale after successfully shaking off a rough Saturday loss.

Much of that rebound credit goes to Langenberg, who after a seesawing April has yielded just one earned run over his last 12 innings this month. The Urbandale product scattered just five Purdue hits with seven strikeouts and didn't let the Boilermakers (26-16, 7-9) through until a meaningless solo homer in the seventh. After mowing down a potent Purdue lineup frame by frame, Langenberg trotted back to the dugout and watched his offense work.

Keaton Anthony unlocked the floodgates with another mammoth homer in the first, then scored on Brendan Sher's two-run double to left in the third. That would've been plenty on this day, yet the Hawkeyes still added five more in the fifth just to be sure. With two already in that inning on a bases-loaded walk and wild pitch, Ben Wilmes made it a massive frame with a two-run single through a drawn-in infield. Cade Moss added one more RBI knock for good measure.

Duncan Davitt closed out Langenberg's gem with solid relief, sending Iowa into finals week on about as high a note as possible. More games than usual are scheduled for Monday after the east coast storms, so Iowa's RPI mark heading into the Michigan State series may need a day or two to shake out. Getting it inside 70 would be an ideal outcome for this weekend.

