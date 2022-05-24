How to watch Iowa baseball in the Big Ten Tournament this week in Omaha

With a spot in the NCAA Tournament up for grabs, eight Big Ten teams will take Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, the home of the College World Series, hoping to secure a spot in an upcoming regional.

The Big Ten Tournament starts on Wednesday with an updated start time of 5 p.m. CT with third-seeded Iowa (33-17, 17-7) taking on No. 6 seed Penn State (25-27, 11-13). Originally scheduled for 9 a.m., the game between the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions is the first of four games on the tournament’s opening.

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. Historically, Iowa is 38-40 on the diamond against Penn State.

More:Iowa baseball closed regular season the way it needed. But Hawkeyes can't waste momentum in Omaha.

The conference tournament championship game will happen at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.

You can see the tournament’s full bracket here.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s tournament games.

How to watch the 2022 Big Ten Baseball Tournament

When: May 25-29

Where: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Online: Fox Sports App

What channel is the Big Ten Network on?

The Big Ten Network is available through many cable and streaming television service providers.

Mediacom customers can find BTN on channel 59. Big Ten Network HD is on channel 834.

To find out if your service provider offers the Big Ten Network, visit the network’s channel finder.

Are tickets available for the 2022 Big Ten Baseball Tournament?

Yes. Tickets are on sale for this year’s Big Ten Baseball Tournament.

Tickets for each day are on sale for $11 on the Ticketmaster website. The site also offers a tournament all-sessions package, but these ticket packages are limited.