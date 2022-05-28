Cam Baumann's strong start keeps Iowa baseball afloat in Big Ten Tournament with win over Michigan

OMAHA — The southpaw's start was teetering on a disastrous edge before it even really started — and Cam Baumann knew he had to correct things quickly.

Any victorious Iowa route didn't include a pitching change before fans were settled in their seats.

Then, almost miraculously, the baseball chaos stopped. And Baumann dug in to deliver one of the strongest (and most improbable) outings of his circuitous college career.

After minimal usage during the regular season, Baumann gave the Hawkeye baseball team 5⅔ quality frames in a massive moment. His stability paved the way for the Iowa aluminum to bust out late, which it did with en route to Saturday's 7-3 win over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals at Charles Schwab Field. The win sets up a second matchup with the Wolverines at either 9 a.m. or 1 p.m. Sunday, with a victory sending Iowa (36-18) to the title game later that evening.

A veteran of conference tournaments and the pitching desperation they often create, Iowa coach Rick Heller knew he'd need an unsung hero — or several — to emerge from Omaha. Turning to Baumann with the season on the line more than qualified.

The Fairfield product had a decent 2021 campaign, throwing nearly 70 innings, but this year hasn't resembled that. Other pitchers beat out Baumann for pivotal roles. It's why the redshirt senior had barely 15 innings in to his name this season when he took the mound Saturday night.

Baumann's first inning showed why. He plunked the first two Michigan hitters, then drilled a third a few batters later as Heller frantically got the Iowa bullpen hot. However, the erratic behavior stopped there. Baumann wiggled out of trouble in the first, worked around a leadoff double in the second and cruised through the next three frames with little disruption.

His one walk kept Michigan from producing any cheap threats. His five strikeouts had Wolverines flailing throughout the night.

That dominance allowed some leeway once Michigan finally strung something together.

Baumann exited with two on and two down in the sixth — Iowa owning a 3-0 lead. After reliever Ben Beutel issued a walk on a close full-count pitch, pinch-hitter Jordon Rogers followed with a bases-loaded single to right that Keaton Anthony nearly grabbed with a diving attempt. Izaya Fullard chased the ball down from second base and fired home, allowing Cade Moss time to corral the throw and tag out Ted Burton — the tying run — before he crossed safely.

The Hawkeyes preserved a 3-2 advantage and immediately tacked on four insurance runs in the seventh.

Consecutive RBI knocks from Sam Petersen, Cade Moss and Kyle Huckstorf cashed in a bases-loaded, nobody-out start to the frame, supplying some needed breathing room as a strong Iowa fan contingency roared with approval. Huckstorf added a two-run triple in the sixth to cement what's been an incredible couple of weeks after a tough Big Ten season.

Baumann has resurrected his 2022 campaign in similar fashion. If Iowa completes this crazy task of winning five games in three days with back-to-back doubleheader sweeps, point to Saturday night's start as one of the biggest reasons why.

