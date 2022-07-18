Iowa baseball's Peyton Williams, Dylan Nedved selected on MLB Draft's second day

Multiple Iowa baseball players came off the board on the MLB Draft's second day.

First went first baseman Peyton Williams, going to the Toronto Blue Jays in the seventh round at No. 218 overall Monday. Next came right-hander Dylan Nedved, who will join Adam Mazur in the San Diego Padres organization after going in the ninth round at No. 270 overall.

The approximate (or "slot") value for Williams' pick is $210,300, according to MLB.com. Nedved's is listed at $161,400, but as a college senior with no remaining eligibility — and thus, no financial leverage — the Padres won't sign him for anywhere close to that.

Williams becomes the third Iowa baseball picked by the Blue Jays since 2018, joining Trenton Wallace (2021) and Nick Allgeyer (2018). Additionally, Williams is the fourth-highest drafted position player since Rick Heller took over the Hawkeyes in 2014, slotting behind Robert Neustrom (2018, No. 145 overall), Jake Adams (2017, No. 181 overall) and Mason McCoy (2017, No. 188 overall).

The Johnston product busted out in 2022, hitting .335 with 55 runs, 41 RBIs and 32 extra-base hits. Across the 54 games Williams started, he hit safely in 38 of them and reached base in 49 of them.

Inside the Big Ten, Williams ranked seventh in on-base percentage (.464), eighth in slugging (.622) and eighth in OPS (1.086). He finished the year with 20 multi-hit games and was named a first-team all-Big Ten selection.

"Though his well above-average raw power is his carrying tool, Williams also makes consistent contact, controls the strike zone and uses the entire field," his MLB.com draft profile reads. "A 6-foot-5, 250-pound left-handed hitter whose strength stands out more than his bat speed, he hit .335/.464/.622 with 13 homers in 54 games this spring. He has limited athleticism and must maintain his conditioning to remain at first base."

As for Nedved, he quickly became Iowa's most versatile pitching weapon during the 2022 season. He spent time in both the bullpen and starting rotation, while excelling at both. Overall, Nedved finished 6-2 with a 3.47 ERA, three saves and 75 strikeouts over 72 2/3 innings.

