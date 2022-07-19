Tampa Bay Rays select Iowa baseball's Duncan Davitt in 18th round of MLB Draft

A fourth Iowa baseball player came off the board on the final day of the MLB draft.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Hawkeyes pitcher Duncan Davitt in the 18th round Tuesday, grabbing him at No. 554 overall. Davitt joins Adam Mazur, Peyton Williams and Dylan Nedved among Iowa's 2022 draftees.

Davitt's most recent season was his most productive one since joining out of Indianola ahead of the 2019 campaign. The right-hander went 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA over 40 innings, which made up four starts and 15 relief appearances. Davitt punched out 61 while walking just 15.

Davitt's 2022 usage mirrored his previous two full seasons at Iowa, which saw him throw 39 2/3 innings as a true freshman in 2019 and 48 2/3 innings last season as a redshirt sophomore. Almost his entire workload has been a mix of starting and relieving.

Davitt does have one year of eligibility remaining, giving him some financial leverage with the Rays. With him off the board, Iowa has its most selections in a single draft since 2018 — when Robert Neustrom, Tyler Cropley, Nick Allgeyer, Zach Daniels and Brady Schanuel were all picked. That was also the last time until this draft that Iowa had at least three pitchers selected in the same year.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.