Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller receives contract extension through 2029

IOWA CITY — As he continues to lead the most successful stretch in University of Iowa baseball history, Rick Heller has received a contract extension, the university announced Friday.

Heller's deal now runs through 2029. He previously signed a contract extension in Dec. 2017 that pushed his deal through 2024.

Since taking over the program in 2013, Heller has led the Hawkeyes to 276 victories — an average of 30 wins per season — while advancing to two NCAA Regionals and claiming the first Big Ten Tournament title in program history. The 2017 title was Iowa’s first since winning the regular season crown in 1990.

Heller has coached 11 All-Americans, one Big Ten Player of the Year, two Big Ten Pitchers of the Year, one Big Ten Freshman of the Year and at least one first-team All-Big Ten selection in seven seasons. Iowa has had 27 Major League Baseball Draft picks (and a total of 30 sign professional contracts) in nine seasons, including 21 in a six-year stretch, the most of all-time. In 2022, Heller led the Hawkeyes to 36 wins and finished tied for second in the Big Ten.

More:Leistikow's thoughts from Iowa basketball media day: Confident team with (valid) high hopes

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.