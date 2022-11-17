Iowa baseball releases 2023 schedule

Another Iowa baseball schedule is out, and the Hawkeyes' 2023 slate is filled with several interesting elements. The entire slate was released Thursday afternoon.

Iowa will play seven games against 2022 regional teams: LSU, Texas Tech three times and Maryland three times. The first four of those are on the road or at a neutral site, but Rick Heller's Hawkeyes will get the defending Big Ten regular-season champs at Duane Banks Field March 31-April 2.

Maryland joins Nebraska, Ohio State and Michigan State as home series for Iowa. The Hawkeyes will play at Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State and Northwestern. Iowa's home-opening series comes March 17-19 versus South Dakota State.

Here is the entire slate.

2023 Iowa baseball schedule