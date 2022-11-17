Iowa baseball releases 2023 schedule
Another Iowa baseball schedule is out, and the Hawkeyes' 2023 slate is filled with several interesting elements. The entire slate was released Thursday afternoon.
Iowa will play seven games against 2022 regional teams: LSU, Texas Tech three times and Maryland three times. The first four of those are on the road or at a neutral site, but Rick Heller's Hawkeyes will get the defending Big Ten regular-season champs at Duane Banks Field March 31-April 2.
Maryland joins Nebraska, Ohio State and Michigan State as home series for Iowa. The Hawkeyes will play at Indiana, Minnesota, Penn State and Northwestern. Iowa's home-opening series comes March 17-19 versus South Dakota State.
Here is the entire slate.
2023 Iowa baseball schedule
- Feb. 17: vs. Indiana State (Snowbird Baseball Classic, Port Charlotte, Florida)
- Feb. 18: vs. Quinnipiac (Snowbird Baseball Classic, Port Charlotte, Florida)
- Feb. 19: vs. Indiana State (Snowbird Baseball Classic, Port Charlotte, Florida)
- Feb. 24: vs. Sam Houston State (Round Rock Classic, Round Rock, Texas)
- Feb. 25: vs. LSU (Round Rock Classic, Round Rock, Texas)
- Feb. 26: vs. Kansas State (Round Rock Classic, Round Rock, Texas)
- Feb. 28: TBA
- March 3: vs. Southern (South Alabama Invitational, Mobile, Alabama)
- March 4: vs. South Alabama (South Alabama Invitational, Mobile, Alabama)
- March 5: vs. Pepperdine (South Alabama Invitational, Mobile, Alabama)
- March 7: TBA
- March 10-13: at Texas Tech
- March 15: vs. St. Thomas
- March 17-19: vs. South Dakota State
- March 21: vs. Grand View
- March 24-26: vs. Western Michigan
- March 28: at Illinois State
- March 31-April 2: vs. Maryland
- April 5: at Bradley
- April 7-9: at Indiana
- April 12: vs. Milwaukee
- April 14-16: at Minnesota
- April 18: at UIC
- April 19: vs. Bradley
- April 21-23: vs. Nebraska
- April 25: vs. Western Illinois:
- April 28-30: at Penn State
- May 2: vs. Illinois State
- May 5-7: vs. Ohio State
- May 12-14: vs. Michigan State
- May 16: vs. UIC
- May 18-20: at Northwestern
- May 23-29: Big Ten Tournament (Omaha, Nebraska)