Iowa baseball shakes off pitching struggles, hits its way to series-opening win over Ohio State

IOWA CITY — Working through weekend-rotation woes in the thick of conference play is hardly ideal, especially when the wiggle room for a regional push is as slim as can be. If the clean innings aren't there, the bats must pick up the slack.

When faced with this scenario yet again Friday night, Iowa put on a complementary-baseball clinic.

Brody Brecht couldn't give the Hawkeyes length despite his potent arsenal, but the Hawkeyes picked him up on the other end with a sweet-swinging lineup determined to shine despite missing a pivotal piece. Even with Keaton Anthony sidelined, Iowa bopped three homers and scored enough for a 16-9 series-opening win at Duane Banks Field.

As for Anthony's absence, Iowa had this postgame comment.

"Due to a potential NCAA violation, we withheld some student athletes from competition," the university's statement read. "We will have no additional comments as this is an ongoing investigation."

With Anthony's status unclear moving forward, Iowa's ability to display baseball versatility becomes even more crucial. The fact the Hawkeyes (33-11, 9-6 Big Ten Conference) have shown just that all year offers reassurance they can still find victorious routes even when their horses aren't right.

The big booms first arrived in a six-run second, which saw Brennen Dorighi clobber a grand slam to dead center and Sam Petersen follow with a two-run blast that handed Iowa a 7-2 advantage. Considering Kyle Huckstorf opened the scoring with a first-inning RBI bunt single, the offensive variety was on full display instantly.

The Buckeyes aided the Iowa cause with a bevy of mental miscues, punctuated by nine walks, two hit by pitches and a pair of fielding errors. Ohio State (22-24, 5-14) walked the first four to open the fourth, which Iowa eventually converted into two runs. The Hawkeyes were already into double digits before Petersen capped the fireworks with his second homer of the evening — a solo shot as part of a two-run sixth that gave the Hawkeyes a 12-4 advantage.

That cushion proved valuable as Ohio State chiseled away against an Iowa bullpen that showed cracks for the first in a while. Three relievers helped cover after Brecht lasted just 2 2/3 frames, but not without absorbing some damage. Jack Whitlock, Jared Simpson and Chas Wheatley all had messy pitching lines by the time this one ended, yielding seven runs across five-plus.

The main mound concern, though, lies with Brecht, who's managed to go just 11 2/3 innings combined over his last four starts. The Ankeny product hasn't reached the fifth inning since April 7 while issuing 20 walks across his previous 12 2/3 frames.

The issues are clear. At the moment, the path to correcting them is much murkier.

In this program, though, that's hardly an excuse for costly stumbles. While Brecht going right gives Iowa its most lethal product, the Hawkeyes have proved they can find an alternate victorious route.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.