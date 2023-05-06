Iowa baseball thumps its way past Ohio State for series-clinching win

IOWA CITY — For all the weather misery Iowa baseball hitters must endure throughout the season's first two months (and sometimes longer), there's always belief the sweet swings will return when the calendar flips to May. If you can pair quality temps with the always intense Iowa wind, Duane Banks Field can morph into an offensive paradise rather quickly.

Saturday afternoon produced that coveted combo. And the Hawkeyes' offense didn't miss their chance to pounce.

Less than 24 hours after putting up a 16-spot against struggling Ohio State, Iowa hit the Buckeyes again with four massive homers to ignite another offensive outburst. With Marcus Morgan wiggling out of jams on the other end, Iowa mostly coasted to a 15-3 series-clinching victory on a flawless day for ball. The win marked Rick Heller's 1,000 in his career.

An overcast sky and whipping winds ominously hung over the pregame scene, but the sun soon appeared and never left. Neither did the Iowa offense, which produced 10 runs between the third and sixth innings to give the hurlers plenty of cushion.

With Keaton Anthony again sidelined and not in the dugout for a second straight game, the Hawkeyes (34-11, 10-6 Big Ten Conference) needed their other established bats to take control. A four-run third met that requirement. After Brennen Dorighi cashed in a lengthy at-bat for a game-tying RBI double down the line, Kyle Huckstorf walloped a hanger well beyond the left-field flags for Iowa's first blast of the day.

The three-run homer handed Iowa a 4-1 advantage and marked the start of something significant. Will Mulflur, only in the lineup with Anthony out, smashed his first homer of the year and just the third of his Hawkeyes career the following frames, re-upping Iowa's lead to 6-2. Three long balls in three innings came true in the fifth, as Sam Hojnar capped a three-run frame with a two-run homer that sailed deep into the Iowa afternoon. The Iowa second baseman followed with a three-run homer in the eighth inning to really hammer home the offensive point.

Should Anthony miss extended time, it'll take a collective effort to offset his absence in the season's most pivotal stretch. Winning responses will look a lot like Saturday's effort.

Morgan saved his afternoon with similarly clutch responses in crucial spots. Four of his five innings saw the Buckeyes (22-25, 5-15) put at least one runner in scoring position, but the Iowa City West product never let Ohio State deliver the momentum-snatching swat.

A pair of strikeouts to end the fourth after the Buckeyes loaded the bases and plated one prevented a back-breaking frame. An inning-ending double play with the bases juiced in the fifth generated a celebratory yell. Overall, Morgan yielded three hits and two runs with six walks and seven strikeouts over five innings — but stranded six.

Saturday's strong showing has Iowa in position for another sweep, which would be its second straight in as many home series. While counting on double-digit runs every time out isn't a realistic strategy, the Hawkeyes offense has further shown this weekend why May is the month to mash.

