Iowa baseball can't complete Ohio State sweep after late-inning breakdown

IOWA CITY — For all the offensive absurdity Iowa delivered to kick off another pivotal weekend, baseball normalcy was bound to return to Duane Banks Field Sunday afternoon. No more insane run totals; just tense scenarios that required full focus from everyone on the diamond.

Iowa came up one executed situation short of a Buckeyes sweep.

The Hawkeyes couldn't hold a pair of one-run leads, then watched as Ohio State ran through four Iowa pitchers in a momentum-grabbing seventh inning. The Buckeyes' three-run frame propelled Ohio State to a 5-2 win that snapped the Hawkeyes' 10-game home winning streak.

Locked in a 2-2 affair that begged for late-inning drama, Iowa (35-11, 11-6 Big Ten Conference) needed to close strong to make Ty Langenberg's strong start hold up. The Urbandale product started the seventh, only to exit after a line drive ricochetted off his foot that still resulted in an out. After Jared Simpson entered and immediately struck out Ohio State's Hank Thomas for the frame's second out, it appeared Iowa was going to strand the Buckeyes' potential tying run in scoring position without any damage.

Then, things unraveled.

A hit-by-pitch, a run-scoring single and a walk later, Simpson exited with the game tied and a mess still on the base paths. Right-hander Luke Llewellyn couldn't clean it up either — walking back-to-back hitters with the bases loaded to plate two crucial Ohio State insurance runs — before reliever Will Christophersen finally stopped the bleeding with an inning-ending strikeout.

When the seventh-inning dust settled, Ohio State (23-25, 6-15) had only put one ball out of the infield. That slipup may not have been significant on Friday or Saturday, when the Hawkeyes combined for 31 runs in less than 24 hours, but the offensive opportunities tightened up Sunday as the wind died down.

Iowa had leads of 1-0 on Sam Hojnar's second-inning homer and 2-1 on Sam Petersen's RBI single in the fifth — but neither held as Ohio State scraped across single runs in the third and sixth. Tyler Pettorini's solo homer to pull things even, 2-2, was one of the few mistakes Langenberg made Sunday. But it was a pivotal one.

In a cruel twist of baseball irony, Langenberg easily delivered Iowa's best start of the weekend — but hardly got rewarded for any of it. He yielded four hits and three runs with three walks and seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 quality innings. It's the second straight start Langenberg has lasted past the sixth inning, after having zero such outings in his first nine starts of the season.

As for the wider picture, Iowa still accomplished what it needed to against Ohio State. The Hawkeyes made it four consecutive series without a losing weekend and are still holding steady with an RPI in the 30s. While Keaton Anthony's absence and unknown status for the season's remaining games are certainly concerns, the Hawkeyes showed they aren't ready to wilt amid this postseason push.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.