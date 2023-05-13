Iowa baseball leans on big 8th inning to clinch series over Michigan State

IOWA CITY — An hour-plus weather delay wedged in the middle of Saturday's otherwise sunny affair essentially sliced the game in two. Iowa baseball owned the opening portion. Michigan State quickly pulled even once the rain subsided. Late-inning execution, as it often does, would decide this one.

When the Spartans offered an opening, the Hawkeyes pounced with authority.

Iowa's three-run eighth — punctuated by Sam Petersen's go-ahead single and Brennen Dorighi's insurance-providing two-run homer — propelled the Hawkeyes to an 8-6 series-clinching victory over Michigan State at Duane Banks Field.

It appeared the Hawkeyes' eighth was going nowhere with one down, nobody on and the nine hole-hitting Cade Moss due up. The Johnston product, though, has a knack for igniting rallies — and he did so with a hard-earned single that morphed into much more on his successful steal plus a throwing error with two down. Suddenly, 90 feet away from charging back in front, opportunity had emerged.

Petersen has been the Hawkeyes' strongest hitter for much of this season, even more necessary with Keaton Anthony sidelined. The Ballard alum didn't miss this moment for a clutch showing, whacking a two-strike single into left to push Iowa back in front, 6-5.

On this day, though, one-run advantages meant little — and the Hawkeyes (36-12, 12-7 Big Ten Conference) didn't necessarily want to carry one into a potentially dramatic ninth inning. Dorighi took care of that, smashing a two-run homer below the Iowa wind for his second blast of the day. More evidence that Iowa can handle its late-season disruptions.

The Hawkeyes had a 5-2 lead — emphatically constructed with help from Ben Wilmes and Dorighi homers — when lightning forced both teams to the dugout with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. New Saturday starter Ty Langenberg had limited damage to that point, yielding just four hits and two runs over five productive frames. His day ended when the rain came.

The Spartans (29-18, 10-10) pounced when the clouds cleared. With the book closed on Langenberg, Michigan State plated a sixth-inning run off Aaron Savary — then tagged reliever Will Christophersen for two on Brock Vradenburg's long homer high off the left-field scoreboard. Iowa's game-long advantage evaporated in a matter of moments.

Iowa wasn't rattled when the tension kicked in. It's why these Hawkeyes remain trending in the right direction amid the season's most pivotal stretch.

