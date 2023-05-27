Ty Langenberg carves up Michigan as Iowa baseball reaches Big Ten Tournament final

OMAHA — A lesson on postseason versatility unfolded Saturday under the morning sun, a showcase of how dangerous a baseball team really is when one win can feel nothing like another. Iowa's bats had taken the initial Big Ten Tournament baton. It was time for quality mound work to grab center stage.

After fighting its way through the loser's bracket following Tuesday's loss to the Hawkeyes, Michigan was already on fumes entering Saturday's Omaha affair. Ty Langenberg emphatically squashed all lingering Wolverine hope.

The Urbandale product tossed seven brilliant innings with zeroes on the scoreboard while waiting for his offense to heat up, then watched as the Iowa bats chipped in with the necessary insurance to remove all tension. That productive blend propelled the Hawkeyes to a 5-0 win and a spot in Sunday's championship game, where Iowa (42-13) will face regular-season champion Maryland at 2 p.m.

"Mentally, it was definitely the most dialed in I've been this year," Langenberg said. "Just being able to go out there and compete with every pitch."

With the possibility of three games in fewer than 36 hours when Saturday's 9 a.m. affair kicked off, length from Langenberg was always going to help the Hawkeyes' cause more than anything else. Iowa grinded through passable but grueling outings from Marcus Morgan and Brody Brecht to begin this tournament — relying on late offensive outbursts as the doubt removers — but a cleaner start was Iowa's ticket to a most efficient day.

Langenberg didn't just get the message. He repeatedly delivered it with one uneventful frame after another.

He yielded just four Michigan baserunners — two hits and two walks — while punching out nine on an impressive 107 pitches. At one point, he retired 12 Wolverines in a row while facing the minimum between the third and fifth innings. The off-speed blended perfectly with the heat and had Michigan hitters flailing all morning.

"The biggest thing today for me was the slider," Langenberg said. "No doubt, that's been the pitch that's been kind of hit and miss all year for me. So just to come out here and compete with it — every slider, have it be pretty competitive all day — was just the biggest thing. It just helped me play my change-up up a little bit, along with the fastball. But I haven't had my slider at all like that this year. That was definitely the biggest part of my success."

It was Langenberg who last year started Iowa's third game of the tournament at an early hour. The objective that day was to simply keep the season alive. The goal this day was to have Iowa nine innings from a hard-earned title.

Still, a bit of offensive life was needed — and the Hawkeyes eventually supplied more than enough in three crucial innings. Raider Tello's bases-loaded hit by pitch handed the Hawkeyes a 1-0 advantage in the third, a lead that ballooned to two in the sixth on Kyle Huckstorf's triple to dead center with a 106 mph exit velocity.

With Langenberg wheeling and dealing, a two-run cushion might as well have been 10.

"Ty got us in a rhythm, and it helps the offense — especially when we're struggling," first baseman Brennen Dorighi said. "It keeps us in the dugout and lets us just focus on our side of the ball. Ty did such a great job today. It was huge."

For good measure, the Hawkeyes manufactured three more in the seventh on consecutive opposite-field RBI singles from Dorighi and Tello again. Sam Hojnar capped the crooked-number frame with a timely sacrifice fly, as the Hawkeyes sent eight to the plate with a solid Iowa contingency pumping noise all the way through.

The cheers were loudest when Langenberg exited after seven, a crucial 6-4-3 double play turned behind him to silence even the smallest Michigan threat. The twin killing commenced with an incredible stab and spin from Michael Seegers that made Langenberg's strong work hold up.

Iowa's team ceiling shoots up when its top arms are on. They don't have to be for the Hawkeyes to emerge victorious, but Langenberg showed how firmly a victory can materialize when the pitching part performs.

"When he's hitting with all four (pitches), he can beat anybody in the country," Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller said. "He just pitched a gem today. I thought his quiet, confident demeanor — but also attacking — is the Ty Langenberg we like to see.

"That was the guy we got today."

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.