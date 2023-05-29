Iowa baseball lands in Terre Haute regional, will open with North Carolina

IOWA CITY — Although the universally applied 24-hour rule had not yet expired on Iowa baseball's Big Ten Tournament title-game loss by the time Monday's selection show commenced, disappointment shouldn't cloud what the Hawkeyes have now officially accomplished.

After four straight grueling seasons ultimately finished on the bubble's wrong side — plus a cancelled COVID campaign wedged in the middle — Iowa baseball is finally back in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hawkeyes landed the No. 2 seed in the Terre Haute regional and will open with No. 3 seed North Carolina at 6 p.m. (CT) Friday on ACC Network. No. 14 overall seed Indiana State and Wright State make up the other half of the regional and will play at noon (CT) Friday, with the first-round winners meeting Saturday.

Between now and the Hawkeyes' last NCAA Tournament appearance in 2017, frustration and disbelief has dominated Selection Monday for Rick Heller's program. Iowa spent large portions of the 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 seasons in the postseason picture, only to have those hopes fade away by year's end. Sometimes, it was self-inflicted. Sometimes, it was zero benefit of the doubt from a selection committee that does few favors for Big Ten schools. The pain from those misses made Monday's jubilation all the more special.

Of course, it wasn't a selection committee change of heart that led to this regional bid. The Hawkeyes emphatically cemented their at-large status to the point where no one could deny Iowa's legitimacy.

"They took it out of the committee's hands, and that's what we set out to do this fall," Heller said. "What can we do to make sure we're still playing in June? There is a part of me — you think about those last two teams that didn't get the call — we'll be playing for those guys too."

Iowa's surge began with few watching in the season's early portion, as Iowa bolted out to the best start in program history with 19 wins in its first 22 games. That stretch included resume-enhancing wins over eventual regional hosts LSU and Indiana State, as well as four perfect weekends that mitigated any early RPI damage.

Iowa exited the nonconference in a better position than past campaigns, but the Big Ten work still had to be strong to make any of that worth it. There was an instant sputter there, as the Hawkeyes dropped consecutive winnable series against the league's top two teams and only other regional squads (Maryland and Indiana). With few remaining chances to add Selection Monday substance, Iowa simply had to put its head down and rip off wins without factoring in anything else.

That's exactly how the Hawkeyes responded, winning 17 of their final 22 regular-season games with two weekend sweeps and zero series losses. That produced a third-place finish in the Big Ten and would've probably been enough for an at-large bid had nothing positive happened in the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa, though, had no interest in leaving the door even slightly cracked for an unpleasant committee ruling. The Hawkeyes officially slammed things shut in Omaha, where Heller's bunch began the Big Ten Tournament with three consecutive wins in riveting fashion. A spot in Sunday's championship game further emphasized how this Hawkeyes team feels different than past versions. A 32 RPI on Selection Monday gave Iowa the metrics to match the production.

And even though the Hawkeyes stumbled through Sunday's 4-0 loss against Maryland to finish one victory short of a Big Ten Tournament title, the evidence is still firmly there that Iowa has the horses to make noise next weekend. This squad has proven it can handle any kind of adversity, both on the field and off it. Iowa should head to Terre Haute with overflowing confidence this season still has another chapter to author.

"Everyone has been setting their sights forward on this week," first baseman Brennen Dorighi said. "So we're pretty excited."

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.