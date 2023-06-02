Iowa baseball pushes past North Carolina in Terre Haute regional opener

TERRE HAUTE — Razor thin is the line between regional triumph and season desperation when the NCAA Tournament lights flip on — and Iowa baseball toyed with both sides Friday night. The loser's bracket fight isn't a fun one. Opening with a victory is essential for any kind of lengthy stay.

Rick Heller's bunch arrived in Terre Haute as regional newbies. It exited Friday having experienced enough tension to last a lifetime.

North Carolina's ninth-inning drama nearly erased a solid Iowa effort that had the Hawkeyes in command throughout, but reliever Luke Llewellyn punched out two Tar Heels with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position to preserve a 5-4 Iowa victory at Bob Warn Field. The Hawkeyes (43-14) remain on the winner's side and will face host Indiana State at 5 p.m. (CT) Saturday on ESPN+.

"This is crazy," Llewellyn said. "The fans were awesome. The atmosphere was awesome. I never done anything like this in college baseball."

Reaching that point of reflection was no simple strut. Tense baseball dominated the night as expected and tested Iowa with one dicey situation after another, all the way down to the final frame.

A game the Hawkeyes controlled throughout dramatically teetered late, after Alberto Osuna nullified Iowa's two eighth-inning runs with a long ninth-inning homer off Will Christophersen — Iowa suddenly clinging to a 5-3 lead. It was the first sign of Tar Heel life in several innings and could've rattled a different bunch, especially after North Carolina plated another and suddenly had the go-ahead runs in scoring position with one out.

Heller went and got his slider-heavy right-hander for Llewellyn, who surrendered a double before punching out Tomas Frick and Hunter Stokely to let everyone in black and gold breathe easy.

"It was going quick," Heller said, "but the good thing was I had told Llewellyn when the (ninth) inning started to make sure he was dialed in and kept his head in the game — that Will had been up three times (throwing in the bullpen throughout the night). Just in case something happened, he had to be ready to go. I tried to keep Luke in the mindset that there was a chance he would come into the game. And he handled it extremely well."

The late drama nearly erased an Iowa attack that delivered early, as the Hawkeyes plated two first-inning runs on Sam Hojnar's opposite-field double sliced down the left-field line. Two-out action has buoyed the Hawkeyes all season, and their ability to pounce on the first opportunity became more and more crucial as North Carolina missed chance after chance.

Tasked with the Hawkeyes' first regional start in six years, Marcus Morgan ducked, dipped and dove around trouble all evening, refusing to let North Carolina cash in any significant traffic. The adversity started instantly — like the game's second pitch, when Morgan plunked leadoff man Casey Cook — but Iowa's immediate response set the tone for an evening full of damage control.

The Tar Heels had runners in scoring position in four of the first six frames, including two in the first and bases loaded on two separate occasions in the fourth — yet could only muster one sacrifice fly off the unflappable Morgan. Despite issuing four walks with two hit by pitches over five otherwise productive innings, the right-hander stranded six Tar Heels and kept North Carolina chasing.

"That just comes with confidence in my stuff and knowing that I have a great defense behind me," Morgan said. "Just committing to the next pitch and not getting fazed by calls or hits. It's been a work in progress, something I've been working on really hard. It was nice to see it come together for me, working out of jams.

"It wasn't the prettiest performance ever — but zeroes are zeroes — and you've got to take them when you get them."

Jack Whitlock got his cue and stranded two more in the sixth before cruising through the next two frames for a near-spotless three-inning relief outing. It was important Iowa's best bullpen weapon right now bounced back from a tough Big Ten Tournament title game. Whitlock left little doubt on that question.

Just when it seemed the Hawkeyes would secure their first victory this season when scoring fewer than five runs, here came what appeared to be the late, drama-reducing production that dominated Iowa's Omaha stay last week. The Hawkeyes rolled through a pair of Tar Heel relievers in the eighth, tagging them for two on Brayden Frazier's RBI single and Cade Moss' nicely executed safety squeeze for a 5-1 lead.

As Iowa abruptly learned, there's no such thing as too much cushion when your season hangs in the balance.

Now comes a Saturday date with Indiana State, which will officially pit Heller against the squad he led from 2010-13. Iowa kicked off this season with a win over the Sycamores down in Florida. A little more is on the line this time around, but Iowa hardly feels like a team unprepared for this moment.

"The coaches talk a ton about not making something bigger than it is," Llewellyn said. "It's hard when it's a regional and there are all those fans. But that outing compared to a Tuesday scrimmage in August, you try to have the exact same mindset. Our coaches and the other guys do a great job reminding each other of that.

"For as tense as the moment was, I felt like I did a good job of slowing it down."

