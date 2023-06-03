Iowa baseball suffers eighth-inning collapse in regional loss to Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE — One night after wiggling out of disaster by the slimmest of margins, Iowa baseball found itself surrounded by the same tension less than 24 hours later. A comeback was brewing after the Hawkeyes had controlled things throughout.

Iowa couldn't dodge trouble this time.

Indiana State pounced on the Hawkeyes bullpen after Brody Brecht exited, plating five eighth-inning runs to stick the Hawkeyes with an unsettling 7-4 loss Saturday night at Bob Warn Field. Iowa will now face elimination at 11 a.m. (CT) against North Carolina, while the Sycamores sit pretty atop the Terre Haute regional.

Brecht carved up Indiana State over seven dominant frames on 108 pitches. But things spiraled quickly from there, as Indiana State loaded the bases and moved within one against lefty Jared Simpson via two walks and two well-placed singles.

With a solid home crowd pumping in noise, Rick Heller again turned to Luke Llewellyn for an impressive escape act. The Urbandale right-hander stranded the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position Friday night against North Carolina with back-to-back strikeouts.

Saturday's outing started similarly with a strikeout, then the wheels came out with little warning. Miguel Rivera whacked a two-run double off the right-field wall to give Indiana State the lead. Grant Magill followed with another two-bagger that supplied crucial insurance. A rowdy Bob Warn Field jumped with jubilation as those in black and gold looked on, stunned.

Everything was set up for a solid Iowa victory until that point. Brecht yielded just two hits and was in command all evening, punching out eight. The Hawkeyes shook free from early seesawing action with a two-run sixth for a 4-2 cushion.

It didn't hold up. Now Iowa is just trying to survive.

