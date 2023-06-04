Iowa baseball runs out of pitching steam, eliminated in Terre Haute regional

TERRE HAUTE — If you closed your eyes tightly, blocked out the NCAA signage and soaked in the baseball madness unfolding at Bob Warn Field, Iowa's second elimination game Sunday felt more midweek roller coaster than regional showdown.

Mound execution was sloppy and inconsistent as the Hawkeyes cycled through pitchers who were only available at this point in the weekend for a reason. The importance of starting 2-0 in the NCAA Tournament isn't stressed by accident. A roll of the dice with every bullpen maneuver soon becomes the unfortunate reality otherwise.

The Hawkeyes couldn't escape.

The Sycamores scored in every inning but the fourth as Rick Heller desperately searched for pitching answers he didn't have. The final product of Iowa baseball's strong 2023 season was an unsightly 11-8 loss to host Indiana State, which eliminates the Hawkeyes from the Terre Haute regional. After starting the year with a win over the Sycamores down in Florida, two Indiana State stumbles sent Iowa home with a nasty taste of what could've been.

Just about everyone on the pitching board for Iowa's fourth game in 48 hours has mixed sporadic bright spots with significant struggles this season — some of it chalked up to inexperience but not all of it. There was hope best-case scenarios would materialize more often than not. The Hawkeyes didn't get enough to hold off an Indiana State onslaught.

The group of Zach Voelker, Chas Wheatley, Cade Obermueller, Jack Young, Aaron Savary and Luke Llewellyn surrendered more walks and hit-by-pitches combined than actual hits. Six free passes and a mind-boggling 10 plunkings gave the Sycamores plenty of traffic they didn't necessarily deserve. All it took then was a timely knock here and there to put crooked figures on the scoreboard.

Indiana State scored in six consecutive frames after a first-inning goose egg, erasing Iowa advantages of 1-0 and 6-4 with disciplined at-bats and patient approaches. At one point, the Sycamores loaded the bases in three consecutive innings with the benefit of just three hits. Twelve Sycamores left on base prevented even further issues.

Obermueller absorbed the most relief damage, surrendering two hits and four runs (three earned) with three walks and three hit by pitches. He bailed out Wheatley and Voelker with a bases-loaded strikeout in the fourth, but Indiana State jumped on him for two in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Keegan Watson delivered the mental dagger with a three-run homer off Savary in the seventh for an 11-7 cushion.

Given the pitching turbulence, Iowa's offense needed a flawless response just to keep pace. There were nice moments like Brennen Dorighi's two-run homer in the third and Blake Guerin's energizing blast in the fourth. But most of the thump went to waste as the pitching gifts piled up.

A weekend that began with plenty of Iowa promise ended with an unimpressive thud. So it goes in the NCAA Tournament, where pitching depth all the way through is usually tested.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.