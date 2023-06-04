Iowa baseball fights off elimination with extra-inning win over North Carolina

TERRE HAUTE — As the Bob Warn Field pregame playlist cycled through one hit after another on this flawless afternoon, rapper Big Sean offered up sound advice for an Iowa team hoping to make Sunday a baseball marathon.

"If you a real one, then you know how to bounce back."

The Hawkeyes still have a mighty mountain to climb, but Sunday's opening effort full of drama — some 30 hours after Saturday's collapse — still has Iowa breathing a little longer.

Michael Seegers' RBI triple in the 13th inning scored pinch-runner Coy Sarsfield and offset another turbulent bullpen effort, as the Hawkeyes survived over North Carolina, 6-5, in the Terre Haute regional. Iowa advances to what it hopes is the first of two championship legs, with the Hawkeyes needing to beat Indiana State Sunday night and again Monday to advance to the super regional.

"We get to play another game," Iowa coach Rick Heller said. "Actually, we just played two games almost. But we'll play another one today and see how it goes."

Little-used pinch-hitter Blake Guerin ignited the pivotal 13th with a bloop single, then subbed out for Sarsfield with two outs. Seegers then roped one to the left-center gap as Sarsfield came whipping around third, Iowa's fan contingency suddenly rejuvenated with energy.

That gave Will Christophersen cushion needed to finish off a dominant relief outing that saved Iowa's bullpen from even more heat. The slider-heavy right-hander entered for Jack Whitlock in the ninth and ripped off 4 2/3 quality frames with four strikeouts.

"He didn't have a good night Friday against North Carolina. To see him go out and bounce back, he had really good command and was locating his fastball extremely well," Heller said. "Really did a nice job of giving us as many arms as we could have to go two more games."

One day after serving up five eighth-inning runs against Indiana State that put Iowa in this desperate position, the Hawkeyes coughed up another late edge to make the long extras necessary.

North Carolina slugger Mac Horvath delivered what seemed to be the crushing blow with a ninth-inning solo homer off Jack Whitlock that snuck over Sam Petersen's glove in left and brought the Tar Heels even, 5-5. Whitlock entered in the eighth after Ty Langenberg's dominant start and first ran into trouble there, serving up a two-out, two-run double to Dylan King that trimmed Iowa's advantage to one.

Overall, the Hawkeyes have allowed 11 runs this weekend from the eighth inning on. A figure like that makes it hard for any previous positivity to hold up, even if Iowa has now survived two of those late onslaughts.

"Coming out of the game, there's a lot you can't control," Langenberg said. "You've just got to sit back and watch it all unfold."

Riding the wave of Brennen Dorighi's big fifth-inning blast and Langenberg's poise with the season on the line, Iowa cruised into the latter frames with confidence a betting finish was coming. But baseball is a funny game, often intent on repeating itself, and that's exactly where the Hawkeyes found themselves in Sunday's eighth inning.

Owning a 5-2 advantage as bullpen scars tried to heal, Heller opted to leave Langenberg in to start the eighth even with him pushing 120 pitches. North Carolina opened with two singles — a pitching change was forced — and the Hawkeyes suddenly had a deja vu all around with the tying run up and bullpen reliability needed. Iowa barely escaped that frame with the lead.

It was gone in the next. Then came a dogfight Iowa was happy to survive.

"Was hoping we'd get a clean inning out of Ty (in the eighth). And then that didn't happen," Heller said. "We liked the matchup with Ty better on the second hitter, and that's why we stuck with that and didn't go to Jack with just one runner on.

"That didn't work out, and then here you go. Then he gets the two strikeouts, but hung a changeup and the guy hit the double down the line. Jack did a good job, but then Will came in and did an awesome job."

There were instant hurdles that could've derailed the entire day — like a first-inning line drive off Langenberg's glove arm that kept early North Carolina traffic going, then a two-run homer served up in the second to leadoff man Casey Cook. But Langenberg limited the scoreboard damage to just the long ball and locked in for an efficient effort until the eighth.

Langenberg retired 16 of the final 22 Tar Heels he faced, surrendering just four singles after the second inning while punching out six. After pushing across a third-inning run on Raider Tello's sacrifice fly, Dorighi added substance to the mound work with Iowa's first homer of the tournament. A tack-on run in the seventh via Kyle Huckstorf's sacrifice fly seemed large after North Carolina did damage in the eighth.

In a way, though, Sunday's afternoon affair was just getting started. The Hawkeyes took a circuitous route to the first bounce-back they needed. There's still two more to chase down.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.