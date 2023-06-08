Excitement — with a productive dose of disappointment — propels Iowa baseball into offseason

TERRE HAUTE — As Indiana State came bolting out of the third-base dugout for a jubilant dogpile, Rick Heller made sure his Hawkeyes were still watching closely.

Without changing much, that could've easily been his program's breakthrough celebration. The fact it wasn't offered Iowa baseball one last visual of exactly what it's chasing.

"I was telling all the guys who are coming back, 'Watch what's going on. That's us next year,'" Heller said after the Sycamores eliminated the Iowa baseball team in Sunday's regional final. "That should motivate you."

No one associated with Hawkeyes baseball will ever take NCAA Tournament seasons for granted, given how hard they are to obtain. But that final taste of disappointment swallowed last weekend at Bob Warn Field should linger throughout the Hawkeyes' entire offseason.

That, more than anything else accomplished this year, emphasizes where this Iowa program now rests on the college baseball spectrum. Regional appearances are noteworthy for any Big Ten school. The intense pain from not parlaying them into additional June success indicates a different level of expectations — a level Iowa feels it should reach more often than not.

"How we played and what we were able to do missing some really good players kind of showed everybody that we certainly belong," Heller said, "and certainly could've won if things would've gone our way."

While Sunday's loss to Indiana State produced the motivational visual, Saturday's stumble against the Sycamores was the ultimate source of despair. The 4-2 eighth-inning lead Iowa let wiggle away forced a pitching plan of desperation the following day. Had the Hawkeyes entered the regional final from the winner's side, Ty Langenberg would've thrown Sunday evening against Indiana State instead of Sunday afternoon versus North Carolina in an elimination game.

Undoubtedly, the Hawkeyes would've delivered a better product with their trusted Urbandale right-hander on the mound than they did with the second-tier of pitchers that tied an NCAA record with 10 hit by pitches. The 11-8 season-ending loss to Indiana State marked just the fifth time this year Iowa surrendered double-digit runs and the first time since April 18 at UIC.

Just like the Sycamore celebration, though, Sunday's mound debacle can be a beneficial nudge into the offseason given who was affected. Of the five Iowa relievers who threw, the two who had the longest outings — in-state arms Cade Obermueller and Aaron Savary — are both true freshmen. With Langenberg likely bouncing to the MLB Draft and Iowa needing to restock its bullpen, opportunity awaits next season if this experience proves to be useful.

"The message heading into the offseason is that if you want to be out there and want the ball, you have to throw strikes," Heller said. We'll go to work on it. We've got a ton of guys back off of this team."

That will benefit Iowa should it materialize a regional return in 2024. Perhaps the difference in NCAA Tournament experience from this season (none) to next can pay off when the postseason lights flip on.

Barring anything unforeseen, Marcus Morgan and Brody Brecht should anchor Iowa's weekend rotation again, now possessing even more confidence than before. An entire offseason without football weaved in should benefit Brecht tremendously.

Heller later referred to several "borderline" draft guys who could return but would lose all financial leverage in doing so. Sam Hojnar, Kyle Huckstorf and Michael Seegers are a few who fall into that category. Given the last month of turbulence, it wouldn't be surprising to see Keaton Anthony move on to the professional ranks as well.

Iowa will likely pluck from the portal again too, after rousing success with adding first baseman Brennen Dorighi from Wofford last offseason. The Hawkeyes' reputation seems appealing even for those outside the Midwest bubble. Adding another regional season to the tally with eyes on another should only increase the intrigue.

"I was at the same school for four years," Dorighi said, "and I can't say enough about how hard the Iowa coaching staff works — pregame, all throughout the fall — to get us mentally prepared."

After six grueling years in between regional berths, Iowa was prepared for a party, not despair, to end its Terre Haute stay. One could be coming, though, if the Hawkeyes can productively absorb a tough ending to a strong campaign.

Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com.