Washington Nationals select Iowa baseball's Jared Simpson in 8th round of MLB Draft

Looking for a solid senior sign midway through day two of the MLB Draft, the Washington Nationals plucked Iowa's top southpaw bullpen arm from this season.

The Nationals selected Jared Simpson to begin the eighth round Monday (No. 225), making him the third highest drafted pitcher under Rick Heller at Iowa. Oy Adam Mazur last season (No. 53 overall) and Blake Hickman in 2015 (No. 202 overall) were selected higher.

After two junior-college seasons at Iowa Western (2019-20) and minimal usage at Missouri in 2021, Simpson arrived back in his home state with something to prove. The Clinton native did that with two productive years out of the Iowa bullpen.

A three-pitch mix with potential and a 6-foot-4 frame offset some of the ERA damage Simpson endured during the 2023 campaign as the Hawkeyes' third most-used reliever. He finished with a 6.54 ERA, 64 strikeouts and 22 walks in 42 2/3 innings. Simpson won't get anywhere near the pick's slot value of $219,700 with no eligibility remaining, but he will get a solid shot to advance through the professional ranks as an effective situational arm.

